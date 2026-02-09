 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Portugal holds presidential election runoff
A person casts a ballot during the presidential election, in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes Image: Reuters/Pedro Nunes
world

Portugal elects Socialist as president by landslide

1 Comment
By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves
LISBON

Moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro secured a landslide victory and a ‌five-year term as Portugal's president in a runoff vote on Sunday, beating his far-right, anti-establishment rival Andre Ventura, exit polls and partial results showed.

A ⁠succession of storms in recent days failed ‍to deter voters, with turnout at about the ‍same level as ‍in the first round on January 18, even though ⁠three municipal councils in southern and central Portugal had to postpone voting by a week ​due to floods. The postponement affected some 37,000 registered voters, or about 0.3% of the total, and is unlikely to influence the overall result.

With nearly 70% of votes counted, 63-year-old Seguro garnered 64%. Ventura trailed behind at ⁠36%,  still likely to secure a much stronger result than the 22.8% his anti-immigration Chega party achieved in last year's general election. Ballots in large cities such as Lisbon and Porto are counted towards the end.

Two exit polls placed Seguro in the 67%-73% range and Ventura at 27%-33%.

Last year, Chega became the second-largest parliamentary force, overtaking the Socialists and landing behind the centre-right ruling alliance, which garnered 31.2%.

Despite his loss on Sunday, 43-year-old Ventura, a charismatic former TV sports commentator, can now boast increased support, ​reflecting the growing influence of the far right in Portugal and much of Europe.

Seguro has cast himself as ⁠the candidate of a "modern and moderate" left who can actively mediate to avert political crises and defend democratic values. He received backing from prominent conservatives ‍after the first round amid concerns over what many see ‌as Ventura's populist, authoritarian ‌tendencies.

Portugal's presidency is a largely ‍ceremonial role but holds some key powers, including the ability to dissolve ‌parliament under certain circumstances. Ventura has said he ‍would be a more "interventionist" president, advocating increased powers for the head of state.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

Explore San’in Kaigan National Park, where coastline, fishing villages, hot springs and food culture fall into rhythm with Japan's coastline.

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Not time for Putinists yet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo