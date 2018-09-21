Pot 'enthusiasts' wanted to sample cannabis in Canada; hundreds apply

By Josh Edelson

A Toronto marketing company is looking to recruit six "cannabis enthusiasts" to test strains of pot and report back on their characteristics.

So far, AHLOT says it has received more than 500 applications for the part-time positions -- an overwhelming number that is "slightly panicking" its marketing team.

The job, which is only open to Canadian adults, pays Can$50 (U.S.$39) an hour for up to 12 hours a month "to evaluate the best that Canada's growers have to offer," it said.

"A self-avowed interest in cannabis together with the ability to distinguish the often nuanced characteristics of different strains is desirable," said the job posting.

The selected pot "connoisseurs" will form a "cannabis curation committee" whose advice will help determine which strains the company includes in sample packages once recreational-use pot becomes legal on October 17.

The new hires would also be asked to write social media posts and appear in promotional videos for the company, as well as attend corporate events.

AHLOT itself does not produce cannabis. Rather it has partnered with licensed grower Solace Health to handle orders and distribute its branded products.

"The cannabis industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the country and come October 17th, Canadians are going to be hit with a tsunami of choice," chief executive Greg Pantelic said in a statement announcing the sample packs.

"Not only will it be difficult to distinguish between the hundreds of new brands on the market, but it will be immensely daunting for consumers of all experience levels to determine which strains are right for them."

© 2018 AFP