 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Power outage hits vast swaths of Chile
People sit inside a restaurant after a large power outage struck vast swaths of the country, in Santiago, Chile February 25, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza Image: Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza
world

Power outage hits swaths of Chile, from largest copper mine to Santiago streets

0 Comments
By Fabian Cambero and Alexander Villegas
SANTIAGO

A large power outage struck vast swaths of Chile on Tuesday, interrupting mining operations in the world's biggest copper producer and leaving residents of Santiago without electricity.

Areas from the mining-intensive north to the central and southern regions that are home to most of the population, including capital Santiago, were affected, according to the government.

Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, was without electricity, a source close to the matter told Reuters, while state-owned copper miner Codelco said all its mines had been affected.

Chuquicamata, Andina, Salvador and El Teniente mines were without power and its other mines were using backup power generation to operate on a partial basis, Codelco said.

Antofagasta and Anglo American both said that their mines were operating with generators.

The power outage affected the country from the northern Arica and Parinacota region to the southern Los Lagos region, according to Chile's national disaster prevention and response service SENAPRED, although no emergency situations have been reported.

Chile's DGAC Civil Aviation Authority said that Santiago's Arturo Merino International Airport was operating normally but LATAM Airlines said some flights could be affected by the outage.

Streetlights in the capital were not working, and sirens from emergency vehicles blared across the city, according to Reuters witnesses. The Santiago metro, which transports millions of passengers, was closed and passengers were evacuated from stalled trains.

"There's nothing. There's no cash. No money. Nothing," said Jose Luis Orlandini, who was eating in downtown Santiago when the cut happened.

Electricity transmission companies are working on investigating the origins of the failure and restarting service, said SENAPRED.

Chile's interior minister Carolina Toha said the outage was caused by a transmission line failure in the country's north, ruling out a cyber attack as a cause.

Toha said that power should start coming back online in the "coming hours."

"We hope that what we've been told will happen, that in the next few hours we'll have electrical service back," Toha said. "And if that's not the case, we'll have to take different measures."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo