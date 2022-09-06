Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Waves brought by Typhoon Hinnamnor slam into the coast on South Korea's resort island of Jeju Photo: YONHAP/AFP
world

Power outages, damage as typhoon hits S Korea, southwest Japan

0 Comments
BUSAN

Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in South Korea early Tuesday, causing power outages and leaving one person missing, but with few early reports of major damage as it headed back to sea.

The typhoon, one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades, hit the country's southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan, which was battered by huge waves and heavy rain, damaging beachfront roads and shops.

The typhoon was moving at a speed of 43 meters per second when it made landfall, authorities said.

A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain-swollen stream in the eastern coastal city of Ulsan, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

As a precaution, authorities closed more than 600 schools nationwide, and local carriers grounded some 250 domestic flights -- but service gradually resumed Tuesday as Hinnamnor headed towards Japan.

North Korea had also been bracing for the storm, with leader Kim Jong-un overseeing a meeting in Pyongyang to assess the country's disaster response preparedness, official state media reported Tuesday.

Kim said boosting Pyongyang's disaster response was crucial as "nothing is more precious... than the people's life and safety," the Korean Central News Agency said.

Experts say North Korea is particularly vulnerable to flooding and heavy rains due to deforestation and poor irrigation.

On Tuesday morning, the typhoon was over the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea, 100 kilometers off Tsushima island of Nagasaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

More than 35,000 households were without power in Japan's southwestern Kyushu region, Kyushu Electricity said in a statement.

Packing gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour, it was moving northeast at a speed of 45 kph and was expected to bring heavy rains to western Japan on Tuesday.

Some of Japan's famed bullet trains were suspended due to strong winds and rain, and many local trains also paused service, operator JR Kyushu said.

At least 120 flights departing and landing at Kyushu's airport were cancelled, public broadcaster NHK reported.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Was this the first time it ever happened?

Nope!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo