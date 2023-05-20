Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pregnant woman, toddler fatally shot in Idaho, sheriff says

WALLACE, Idaho

A 33-year-old pregnant woman and her toddler son were found shot to death in a home in northern Idaho, authorities said.

Deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a death at the home, Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey announced on Facebook. There they found the bodies of Elizabeth Lawley and her 2-year-old son.

Both had gunshot wounds, and a preliminary investigation indicates that Lawley shot and killed the boy and then herself, according to the sheriff.

News outlets reported that the sheriff said Lawley had been pregnant.

Lindsey said in her 19 years of service in Shoshone County, she's never seen the sheriff's office so somber and devastated.

“Today was an extremely difficult day for the family, for our office, and for this community. And I can only imagine what the family is going through,” the Facebook post said.

Wallace is a small town east of Coeur d'Alene along Interstate 90.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

