China offers help for 'grave' Ukraine situation

China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offered Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia.
China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.
China has offered to serve as a facilitator of talks between the sides, although it has little experience in such a role and would not likely be viewed as a neutral party.
“We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis," Li told reporters at an annual news conference. “The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control."
Beijing this week said it was sending humanitarian aid including food and daily necessities worth $791,000 to Ukraine while continuing to oppose sanctions against Russia over its invasion and pledging to continue normal trade and economic cooperation with Moscow.
Li, who as China's No. 2 leader behind Xi Jinping is primarily responsible for overseeing the world’s second-largest economy, spoke following the close of the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp legislature. He said China was still opposed to sanctions because they would “hurt the world economic recovery."
“It is in no one’s interest. China is ready to make its own constructive efforts in maintaining world peace and stability and promoting development and prosperity," Li said.
He also repeated China's assertion that it follows an “independent foreign policy of peace," and “maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected."
"The purposes and principles of the U.N. charter should be observed and the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously," Li said. "On that basis, China makes its own assessment and will work with the international community to play a positive role for the early return of peace."
Peter14
No doubt the "help" they intend to provide is encouragement for Ukraine to surrender and give Russia everything it wants. Pitiful.
Michael Machida
Help from China?! OMG! Which side are you going to help?
sokardo
One should not run from one devil and seek help from another.
Aly Rustom
Never accept ANY help from China. There's always a catch with those people.
Reckless
China is giving Russia a face-saving off ramp.
stormcrow
“China has largely sided with Russia, refusing to refer to its actions in Ukraine as a war or invasion.”
How about a war crime? It is that, wouldn’t you agree? Or are you feeling just a little bit ashamed because you want to do the same thing to Taiwan?
noriahojanen
How could China possibly become a fair mediator? It will make things worse while its lies are prevailing...
China's promotion of Russian disinformation indicates where its loyalties lie
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/10/china/china-russia-disinformation-campaign-ukraine-intl-dst-hnk/index.html
Eastman
so many "experts" above...lets learn "something new".../irony off/
from my point of view chinese position is easy to understand.
and yes-negotiation is ALWAYS better than war.
Rodney
If Ukraine surrenders, then the whole world will get everything. Ukraine can export wheat and soya oil, earn money from Nord 1.
finally rich
Incursions, diseases, war. communism is unleashed on global scale, threatening the entire human race in the last few months and the world is silent.
shogun36
China wants to help the Ukraine.
That's rich.
Come here little one, I want to show you something................
Kniknaknokkaer
We've cut Russia off, it's time to cut China off too.
Kniknaknokkaer
Both of them have alternate realities, they cannot be trusted one bit.
rainyday
I think you mean "Russia" instead of "Ukraine" there.