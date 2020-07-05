Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Premier of Australia's Victoria defends hard COVID-19 lockdown

0 Comments
By Lidia Kelly
MELBOURNE

The premier of Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, defended on Sunday his decision to put nine public housing towers in a complete lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Melbourne's suburbs.

The state recorded 74 cases new cases on Sunday, after Saturday's 108 cases prompted Premier Daniel Andrews to order about 3,000 people not to leave their homes for at least five days and to place police to guard the buildings.

"This is not going to be a pleasant experience for those residents, but I have a message for those residents: this is not about punishment but protection," Andrews said in a televised conference.

Promising two weeks of free rent and hardship payments to the residents, Andrews said public health workers would test every resident of the buildings, except those who have previously tested positive.

The communal nature of the facilities, which house people on low incomes, has "genuinely explosive potential for the spread of the virus," said Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton. In addition to the complete lockdown orders, more than 30 Melbourne suburbs are also under strict social-distancing orders, but people there can leave their houses to go to work, school or to buy groceries.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all returning travelers from overseas.

Overall, Australia has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than most other nations, with just over 8,400 cases and 104 deaths so far, but the recent spike in Victoria is being closely watched by the rest of the country, which has moved to ease restrictions.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog