 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump Zelenskyy
President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
world

Trump drops the F-bomb before the cameras

16 Comments
By SEUNG MIN KIM
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump talks plainly, bluntly, often even coarsely. But it’s rare he drops an actual F-bomb as cameras are rolling.

But that's what he did on Friday, when a journalist asked him about reports that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had offered significant concessions to try to reduce bilateral tensions, including offering the U.S. the natural resources of the country.

“He has offered everything,” Trump responded, effectively confirming the reports. “He offered everything. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to f--- around with the United States.”

The New York Times reported last week that Venezuelan officials offered the U.S. a major stake in the country’s oil and other mineral wealth. But the Trump administration ultimately rejected those offers.

Separately, the Associated Press reported that Venezuelan officials had also floated a plan that would have Maduro leave office in three years and hand over power to Delcy Rodriguez, his vice president. That offer was also rejected by the U.S.

It didn’t take long for the White House to promote Trump’s curse words, which helped underscore his administration’s hardline stance toward Venezuela and the Maduro regime.

The administration’s rapid response account on the social media site X quickly pushed out a video of Trump’s f-bomb, accompanied by three fire emojis. It’s now the pinned post on the “RapidResponse47” account.

The official White House account, meanwhile, posted the video with the acronym: “FAFO,” meaning “f--- around and find out.”

Trump has used the f-word at least one other time on camera this year, when he vented frustration in June about Israel and Iran continuing their fighting despite a ceasefire.

“I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran, either, but I’m really unhappy with Israel going out this morning,” Trump said then. “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f—— they’re doing.”

He’s used the term at other times, too, when the cameras aren't rolling. In a 2021 interview with an Israeli journalist, Trump lashed out about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congratulatory comments to former President Joe Biden for winning the 2020 election.

In response to a video posted by Netanyahu on Jan. 20, 2021, Trump was quoted as saying: “I haven’t spoken to him since. F—— him.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

16 Comments
Login to comment

Well that word is the first word in FAFO.

and if Venezuela doesn’t stop FA-ing they definitely gonna FO. That much was made clear.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

No vulgarity is too low for this, cough cough, "president".

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Common early dementia symptoms;

showing frequent frustration, increase in swearing, loss of inhibitions, communication difficulty.

Checks out.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Who cares?

Supposedly LBJ and Nixon were top drawer swearers.

More concerning is Trump’s slurring and gibbering. Brain is mush.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The all swear but it's not often while the press is present.

Trump's toning down his 'salty' language, just had a great physical examination, heart health excellent, and no stage 4 colon cancer for #47...unlike #46

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

No vulgarity is too low for this, cough cough, "president".

All Presidents curse, there are snippets on all of them doing that, but Trump keeps it real and good for him, NO BS!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

showing frequent frustration, increase in swearing, loss of inhibitions

That’s a fair point.

As far as I know, LBJ and Nixon didn’t do it in front of the press ( could be wrong here ).

Trump is losing control of his speech as well as his bowels in public.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Trump is losing control of his speech as well as his bowels in public.

No, the guy is quite together with his faculties, I think LBJ was by far the worst, not to mention when you hear the audio files of the things he said, my god....and as for the AI photos of Trump circulating once again, people are just running with it like the guy who was asleep and the bear licking his face on the porch. Gotta admit, "almost" and I say, "almost" hard to tell recently.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

No, the guy is quite together with his faculties

The only thing Donald could focus on for over ten minutes was a fly, during a press conference.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Donald always keepin' it classy...

What a Loser...and an embarrassment...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The only thing Donald could focus on for over ten minutes was a fly, during a press conference.

I dunno, most people I know don't like flies buzzing around them and their heads.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I dunno, most people I know don't like flies buzzing around them and their heads.

How many of them completely abandon their topic, and talk about nothing but that fly for over ten minutes in front of the international media?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How many of them completely abandon their topic, and talk about nothing but that fly for over ten minutes in front of the international media?

Depends on whether you can handle the fly or not, some get distracted by Ice Cream, I get it, it's a slow day and weekend, but now the msm is just making themselves once again, look like fools.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

and as for the AI photos of Trump circulating once again, people are just running with it

The TIME magazine cover wasn’t AI.

Besides, he has tweeted a whole bunch of AI to truth social for his followers to lap up.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The TIME magazine cover wasn’t AI. 

I know, horrible photo, I would be teed off as well. They knew what they were doing.

Besides, he has tweeted a whole bunch of AI to truth social for his followers to lap up.

Ok, so tit for tat, then next time, don't complain.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Depends on whether you can handle the fly or not, some get distracted by Ice Cream,

A person quite together with his faculties can handle it. Donald couldn't.

just making themselves once again, look like fools.

When I read the comments here, I found two.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

21 Amazing Japanese Skincare Products to Minimize Pores

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Kinugawa Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Period Underwear in Japan: A Savvy Guide With Brand Recommendations

Savvy Tokyo

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog