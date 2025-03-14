 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belgium Europe Summit
Poland's President Andrej Duda speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)
world

President Duda calls on U.S. to place nuclear weapons in Poland

1 Comment
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda again called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons to Poland as a deterrent to Russia, the latest indication that the frontline NATO nation is increasingly considering nuclear protection as fears of Russia grow.

Duda made his appeal in an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday, repeating an appeal he made to the Biden administration in 2022.

Duda's adviser for international affairs, Wojciech Kolarski, followed up on Duda's appeal with an interview on Poland's RMF FM radio Thursday morning in which he argued that nuclear protection would improve security for Poland, a NATO member along the alliance's eastern flank that shares borders with Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a political opponent of Duda's, said last week that Poland was in talks with France concerning President’s Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to use France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russian threats. Moscow called that idea “extremely confrontational.”

Tusk made his comment to parliament after Macron said he has decided to open a “strategic debate” on using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect European allies amid concerns over potential U.S. disengagement. The French president described Moscow as a “threat to France and Europe” in a televised address to the nation.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Under this administration the nukes are more likely to be used on Poland than in defense of Poland.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yochien: How to Survive the First Year of Kindergarten in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Visiting A Japanese Hair Salon: Useful Phrases

Savvy Tokyo

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Food in Japan: 10 Tips For Buying It

Savvy Tokyo

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2025–2026 Tournament Guide & Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Cherry Blossom Spots in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog