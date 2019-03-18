Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump and Reverend Bruce McPherson, waves to media as they arrive to attend service at Saint John's Church in Washington, Sunday, March 17, 2019 (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
world

Trump attends church in between negative tweeting

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump spent St. Patrick's Day morning worshipping at the "Church of the Presidents" near the White House in between tweeting about everything from "Saturday Night Live" parodies of him to the late Sen John McCain to the recent closure of a General Motors factory in Ohio.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, joined parishioners for Sunday's 11 a.m. service at St John's Church, a historic yellow church across from the White House and Lafayette Park. Every president since James Madison, who served in the 1800s, has attended a service at St John's, according to the church.

The Rev W Bruce McPherson greeted the Trumps after the short drive from the White House.

Before leaving the White House, Trump tweeted about NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and threw out the idea of federal investigations into what he said is the show's failure to mention "the other side." He also tweeted negatively about McCain, the late Arizona senator who was a sharp Trump critic.

The Trumps returned to the White House after the hour-long service, and Trump again took to Twitter, this time to say GM had "let our Country down" by closing its Lordstown plant in politically important Ohio. The closure left 1,700 hourly workers jobless.

United Auto Workers officials say they remain hopeful GM will bring a new vehicle line to the massive plant outside Youngstown.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the UAW's local president "ought to get his act together and produce." The president, who previously has called on GM to reopen the plant, added: "I want action on Lordstown fast."

The Trumps last attended religious services in December at Washington National Cathedral. Trump had skipped spending the holiday at his Florida estate and stayed in Washington during the government shutdown.

