Trump calls himself 'the chosen one'

King of Israel? The second coming? The chosen one?
President Donald Trump is known to have a healthy ego. But a string of comments Wednesday went to a higher level.
First, Trump thanked conservative radio host and supporter Wayne Allyn Root for his praise. In a tweet, Trump quoted Root calling the president "the best president for Israel in the history of the world" and claiming Jewish people in Israel love Trump "like he's the King of Israel. They love him like he's the second coming of God."
The messianic imagery may have stuck in Trump's head. Later in the day, as the president was defending his trade war with China, he cast himself as a reluctant warrior. Somebody had to do it and he was the one, he told reporters.
"I am the chosen one," he said, turning and looking up to the sky. "Somebody had to do it."
Sneezy
After years of mocking Obama as "the anointed one" — a title Obama never used himself and which was born in the minds of GOP nutjobs — I'm sure that the right wing posters here on this forum will be happy to denounce Trump as an embarrassment to the US after this delusional rant.
savethegaijin
can we not
Kniknaknokkaer
If there actually is a lord, please help us out of this mess.
Laguna
Why does Trump restrict his access to the press to in front of Marine One? His comments were a word salad of ignorance, paranoia, and megalomenia. One should be worried about his health.
lincolnman
Trump: I'm the chosen one....
Putin: Yes, I did in fact choose you....comrade....
NCIS Reruns
Can't wait to see how Kellyanne Conway spins this one...
CrazyJoe
Evangelicals seem already to have made that leap. They are no longer followers of Jesus, they are followers of Trump.
Any sane person can be excused for believing that Trump must have been joking today in calling himself "the Chosen One" and referring to a very nice tweet he got (and then re-sent out to the world, apparently) likening Trump to the "Kind of Israel" and the "second coming of God."
Of course -- Trump never jokes. He has no sense of humor. What he DOES have is an increasingly scrambled brain and a narcissism that is verging on genuine madness.
Anyone who's ever worked in the psychiatric ward of a hospital will tell you there is usually at least one person walking around proclaiming him/her self as God, the Son of God, the Second Coming or, at the least, "the Chosen One."
So, at least he's not alone and has good company! Pity he's currently living in the wrong place to enjoy that companionship.
sf2k
what a raving loon
sf2k
Probably so the moment he keels over in a brain aneurysm they can fly him to hospital
lulldapull
Are we all surprised here?......lol.....Should'nt we already be demonizing other countries opposed to Trump?