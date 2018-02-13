Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce is best known for his row with Johnny Depp, after the star's two dogs were brought to Australia illegally Photo: AFP
world

Pressure mounts on Australia deputy PM over affair

3 Comments
SYDNEY

Pressure was mounting on Australia's deputy prime minister Tuesday amid fresh allegations that his affair with a younger former staffer, who is pregnant with their child, breached ministerial rules.

Barnaby Joyce has been under intense scrutiny since the relationship was splashed across the front page of Sydney's Daily Telegraph last week, with his wife of 24 years making clear she and their four daughters were devastated.

He made a public apology to them on Tuesday and defended the two jobs, one for a minister, that his 33-year-old lover Vikki Campion was given after she stopped working for him last year.

Joyce -- internationally renowned for threatening to euthanise Hollywood star Johnny Depp's dogs over a quarantine violation -- denied he breached the ministerial code of conduct.

It stipulates that "partners" of ministers cannot be given jobs in ministerial offices without the express approval of the prime minister.

"I am very aware of the ministerial code of conduct," Joyce, head of the National Party which is in a coalition with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's Liberals, told reporters in Canberra.

"It is without a shadow of a doubt that Vikki Campion is my partner now. But when she worked in my office, she was not my partner. When she worked in (Resources Minister) Matt Canavan's office, she was not my partner.

Joyce reportedly updated his formal register of interests last month to say he was separated from his wife, but has not added Campion, who is expecting their baby in April, as his partner.

The growing scandal has seen the Labor opposition question whether it is tenable for Joyce to continue in his position, while the Greens have demanded he resign. Breaching the code of conduct could be grounds for him to be removed from office.

New claims in the Telegraph on Tuesday of inappropriate behaviour by Joyce at a pub after an official function in 2011 were slammed by the 50-year-old as "serious defamation".

Turnbull and the Liberals have sought to distance themselves from the saga, which comes just months after the coalition survived a crisis over lawmakers' citizenship that threatened their slim parliamentary majority.

"The Deputy PM... said that he had not discussed Ms Campion's employment with me or my office. He confirmed that the Nationals were responsible for decisions relating to staffing," Turnbull told parliament Monday.

Joyce was also embroiled in the nationality saga that saw a host of parliamentarians resign over a once-obscure rule barring dual citizens from federal office, and he had to stand for re-election in his rural constituency.

He campaigned on a platform of being a pillar of the community who upheld conservative values, including marriage, and comfortably won the crucial by-election.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

3 Comments
Login to comment

The New Zealander who is Australia's deputy prime minister, who won a by-election on a platform of conservative commitment to things like marriage and then got caught out being shacked up with a staff member who had had an extra job or two which she should not have had all before it came out that she is pregnant with his kid.

It all looks so complicated on the Australian side of the family that the kid will probably opt for New Zealand citizenship to avoid all that messiness.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If this hypocrite, lowlife and crook Joyce isnt ousted by his party soon, he will help speed up the downfall of this truly rotten conservative Australian government.

Good riddance, sleazy, corrupt tomato-head.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Ehh hit piece. Yeah hit them hard.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Food & Drink

2 Easy Valentine’s Day Chocolate Treats To Make At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Hot springs

Yuda Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 12-Feb. 18, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo