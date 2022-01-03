Australian PM upbeat despite virus surge

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said his country's health system can cope with the new wave of coronavirus infections as Victoria state reported a record number of new cases and hospitalizations surged in New South Wales.
Morrison spoke in two television interviews before Monday’s figures were released.
Victoria reported 8,577 new cases, a record for the state which eclipsed the previous peak of 7,442 on New Year’s Day.
New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, saw a slight decline in case numbers from a record 22,577 on Saturday to 20,794 on Monday. But the number of people in hospitals rose to 1,204 from 1,066 the day before. There were 95 people in intensive care, a rise of 12 on the previous day.
Speaking with the Seven Network, Prime Minister Morrison said Australia's health system is well equipped to deal with the surge in case numbers caused by the spread of the omicron variant.
“It’s important that with the rising case numbers, we see that the severeness of this illness is already being shown to be around 75 percent less than what we saw with Delta,” Morrison said. “Rising case numbers is part of the Omicron period. It’s part of the new phase of the pandemic we’re in.
“That doesn’t mean to say it can’t put pressure on the hospital system. It can and that’s why we’re working very closely with the (state) premiers and chief ministers to make sure those resources are there," Morrison added.
Morrison said the federal government would take steps to ensure hospitals had the resources they need to cope with rising admissions. His government last week changed the definition of “close contact” to ensure health workers who might have been exposed to an active case do not have to isolate and can return to work.
"We're looking to make further changes on that this week to get more staff back into our hospitals and deal with the need," Morrison told 9 News.
Matt Hartwell
According to NSW Health Minister, half the cases of "Covid" in hospital are not there because of Covid
Incidental cases picked up via standard screening as a matter of procedure now.
So rather than 1200 cases in hospital "due to" covid, its more like 600.
Keep in mind NSW Health did modelling way back in July/August of last year showing 600 ICU cases and 3000 hospital cases would have a moderate impact on hospital functionality
Also, if your not using ICU beds anywhere near to the extend predicted, that frees up that bed for standard hospitalization
States less severely hit can push staff into SydneyAs of a couple days ago, Central West NSW had just 4 cases in hospital and zero, 0, in ICU
But you know, according to the media the sky is falling
Clickbait sells, but it doesnt help the country at all.
PTownsend
If that's the case. that is good news and Australia is showing it has good healthcare programs. But, even though as some claim it's just a cold or flu, people with colds or the flu should stay home, rest up and not risk getting sicker and spreading their germs to others, including their co-workers.
But if Australia is like states in the US I'm familiar with, when many workers, especially essential workers are out sick, businesses suffer, making life much more difficult for everyone. I hope Australia has good sick leave policies and people who are sick do not get punished and lose pay for catching and coming down with one of the many diseases that are spreading so quickly.
Out of the ongoing pandemic government and business leaders should have learned how important quality healthcare is for all, not just for those in high level, high paying positions. And also learned how important essential workers, including those at the lower end of pay scales are to businesses and the economy.
BigYen
This weekend’s Murdoch-owned “Australian” newspaper reported that as of Friday, every single one of the 54 patients in Victorian ICUs was unvaccinated. When you consider that around 90% of people over 16 in the State are double-vaxxed, that’s an astonishing figure.
Omicron is displaying the same characteristics the world over. Much more transmissible, much less virulent. As long as your health systems - and most importantly, your health workers - can cope, you should be OK. If they’re not, that’s when you really hit trouble. So far in Australia, we’re managing. Like everywhere else in the world, it’s the next few weeks that’ll tell us where we going with this virus.