Prince Andrew again denies having sex with Epstein victim

Britain’s Prince Andrew says he doesn’t remember a woman who has accused him of sexually exploiting her in encounters arranged by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew tells the BBC in an interview scheduled to be broadcast Saturday that he has “no recollection” of meeting Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says Epstein paid her $15,000 after she had sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17.

Andrew has made similar denials for years but has come under new pressure following Epstein’s arrest and suicide last summer.

Giuffre has produced a photo showing her posing with the prince in London.

The BBC on Friday released excerpts from its interview with Andrew.

Andrew also said he regrets not cutting ties with Epstein after the financier was convicted in 2008 of sex crimes involving teenage girls.

