Prince Andrew asks U.S. court to dismiss 'baseless' sex case

Britain's Prince Andrew insisted his sexual assault accuser was out to profit from a "baseless lawsuit" against him as he asked a New York court to dismiss the case Friday.
In a filing in Manhattan, the Duke of York's lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince "to achieve another payday" from her accusations against the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
"Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has secured for herself over the years," wrote attorney Andrew Brettler.
"This presents a compelling motive for Giuffre to continue filing frivolous lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose sullied reputation is only the latest collateral damage of the Epstein scandal," he added.
Giuffre alleges Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges in 2019, lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates.
The 38-year-old sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August, claiming he sexually assaulted her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under U.S. state law.
Andrew, 61, has been not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.
Last month, Queen Elizabeth II's second son accepted that he had been served legal papers in the case and was instructed to respond to the lawsuit by October 29.
His lawyers did so on Friday, requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed "for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."
Alternatively, they asked that Giuffre "provide a more definitive statement of her allegations."
"Virginia Giuffre may well be a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and nothing can excuse, nor fully capture, the abhorrence and gravity of Epstein's monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if so," they wrote.
"However, and without diminishing the harm suffered as a results of Epstein's alleged misconduct, Prince Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre's false allegations against him."
Giuffre alleges that Andrew sexually abused her at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
She also said he assaulted her at the New York home of Epstein, as well as at Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.
Andrew's lawyers said Giuffre "purportedly received millions of dollars" from a 2017 settlement after she sued Maxwell.
They also argued that a 2009 settlement she signed with Epstein prevented her from suing anyone else in relation her sexual abuse allegations.
A lawyer for Giuffre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Andrew has rarely been seen in public since he was forced to quit the royal frontline in 2019 for failing to distance himself from Epstein.
Maxwell is due to go on trial in New York on November 29 on charges that she recruited underage girls for Epstein to abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.© 2021 AFP
20 Comments
lincolnman
Appears the Prince is following the Trump defense...ridicule, insult, and debase your accusers....
Real Classy Andy....
Tokyo-m
No, he's pointing out what a possible motive could be behind what might be a false allegation. He is inocent until proven guilty, and there have been many cases recently of rich men falsly accused of such crimes. One that springs to mind is Cliff Richard, the BBC used a helicopter to film the police raiding his home, his reputation was dragged through the dirt, and in the end he was found innocent.
GdTokyo
Sorry Andy,
We Yanks don’t take too well to smarmy kiddie-diddlers.
Yeah, not gonna win many friends like that, mate.
Mommy can’t save you and Charlie wouldn’t even if he could.
lincolnman
Really? Then all the far-righters here ranting Cuomo is guilty and should be locked up are wrong too, right?
Perhaps you should re-read the article and note this is a civil suit, not a criminal investigation...
bass4funk
More like Anthony Wiener actually.
Her account and sworn testimony.
Very true, but this woman seems to have a great life in Australia and what motive would she have to drag herself and her family through this kind of speculation and ordeal? Doesn't seem a lot tbh.
Ok, but Andrew is No Cliff Richard. The woman should be given the benefit of a doubt and let the facts payout, she's is willing to do and provide all of the information she was asked to provide and Andrew is nowhere to be found. Doesn't look good by the optics of it all.
starpunk
Yeah but what about the photo, Randy Andy? I remember you and Koo Stark in 1982 after the Falklands War, and then some. Ask Fergie even tho she is no angel either. And like Trump, your claims and your attitude and your reflect something here. Guilt?
The woman is strong for coming forth with all the details like she's doing. And that photo says something too, like what were you doing there in the first place let alone with a minor like her?
Midnight Sun Tribe
The age of consent in England is 16. She was at least 16 when and if she had sex with the prince. One cannot sex it up in one jurisdiction then run back to the USA and claim one was underage. So this is not an age/pedo issue unenlightened readers. Assuming you read beyond headlines. And since it is not a criminal matter... what the hell is going on? "I want damages for a crime that has not been proven by criminal standards because if it had happened in the US I would have been underage?"
Midnight Sun Tribe
And even if it was a criminal matter in a jurisdiction proper and all else was covered, why on earth should any form of assault not have a statue of limitations of three-or-so years? Pretty much everything does in the US... except sexual assault. Why the exception? Toll the statute at age 18. If no suit is brought by 21 or three years from the event, it should be barred... like every other form of assault. Wait twenty years or more, wait forty and have no witnesses left and the purported deviant already dead while one sues the estate. Rediculous.
lincolnman
Exactly - just like E. Jean Carroll....
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/15/judge-denies-trump-bid-to-pause-rape-defame-case-by-e-jean-carroll.html
Hmmmm.....sure doesn't synch with your archive on Cuomo....
"Given the benefit of the doubt" - absolutely - just like these 26 women.....
https://www.businessinsider.com/women-accused-trump-sexual-misconduct-list-2017-12
Is that ever the truth....
Bob Fosse
Yeah, he’s sweating.
KariHaruka
The age of consent in the UK is 16. However, escorting or taking pornographic photos/videos of a 16-17, is classed as sexual abuse of a minor. Because under British law, you are a minor till you reach the age of 18.
Of course, you could try and use the fact that the age of consent in the UK is 16, as your defence. But that still wouldn't stop you from being convicted of the sex trafficking of a minor and/or child pornography charges.
Pukey2
tokyo-m:
Cliff Richard has never been photographed with his arm around potential victims and has not associated with well-known pedophiles, even after their crimes were exposed. And the BBC is well-known for jumping to wild conclusions and dishing out lies.
Please, leave Saint Cliff out of all this mess.
Fighto!
Lock him up!
Blacklabel
I am anxiously awaiting to hear what some other usernames might have to say.
For me, it appears to be unclear enough what happened that this is not something that should be just "dismissed" out of hand.
dagon
In a filing in Manhattan, the Duke of York's lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince "to achieve another payday" from her accusations against the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
She is looking for a payday, as opposed to Andrew's everyday paydays from generations of British taxpayers.
This bloated leech, like all royals, should be excised from the body politic.
Peter Neil
Lock her up. Uh, lock him up. Lock someone up.
Bradley
It seems somewhat a cause of double standards when one considers that in many parts of the USA it's still legal to have a child bride as long as the parents consent which is just as repulsive as people trafficking.
GdTokyo
Trafficked women are not capable of giving consent.
(Sound of deflating argument)
Reckless
Going to jail soon.
Bill Adams
Allegations made 5, 10, 15, 20 or more years after a purported event took place have zero credibility and should be dismissed out of hand.
Allegations made without any actual proof should be laughed out of court.
Allegations made in order to obtain money are transparently distorted by the financial self-interest of the accuser and therefore lack the neutral objectivity required to be believed.
In other words, these accusations are completely baseless and I don't believe a single word of them.