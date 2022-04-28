Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prince Andrew has been stripped of his status as a freeman of the city of York Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Prince Andrew loses freedom of the city of York

0 Comments
YORK, England

Prince Andrew was on Wednesday stripped of his status as a freeman of the city of York because of his associations with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

At an extraordinary meeting of York City Council in northern England, councillors voted unanimously to withdraw the honor that was conferred on him in 1987.

There were two formal abstentions, from the lord mayor and the lord mayor elect.

At the meeting, Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley urged members to remove the freemanship for the first time in the city's history.

Sexual abuse allegations leveled against Queen Elizabeth II's second son, which he settled out of court in the United States earlier this year, and his associations with Epstein and Maxwell were "incredibly serious and cannot be ignored", he told the meeting.

"We believe it is inappropriate for Prince Andrew to retain his ambassadorial title," he said, adding that he should also have his official title, the Duke of York, removed.

Green councillor Denise Craghill said the allegations faced by the 62-year-old duke were "entirely inconsistent with what we stand for as a city".

Her Conservative party counterpart, Martin Rowley, said changes should be introduced to ensure no one receives the same award purely by "right of birth".

One member of the public, Gwen Swinburn, referred to the prince as "Mr Andrew Windsor", accusing him of bringing "shame and reputational damage everywhere he goes, including to our city".

"The motion to withdraw his freedom status goes nowhere near far enough. He needs to be declared persona non grata in York."

References to "Freemen of the City of York" date back to Anglo-Saxon times and over the centuries they had a key role to play running the city, and controlling trade.

It is now an honorary position.

In the city, members of the public who spoke to AFP were broadly supportive of moves to strip the duke of his honorary title.

"I think most people feel that because of the payment, I think it was clear that he was guilty," said John Neal, 61. "I think that's an acknowledgement of guilt. So, yes, maybe he's not being found guilty in a court, but I think his actions deemed that to be what most people feel.

"I think the fact that he's been stood back from royal duties, I think the whole thing doesn't put him in a good light, really."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo