Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, center, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take a guided tour of the historical area of Havana, Cuba, Monday, March 25, 2019. The royal couple began the first official trip to Cuba by the British royal family on Sunday, in a pomp-filled display of disagreement with the Trump administration's strategy of economically isolating the communist island. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
world

Prince Charles, Camilla tour Old Havana on royal visit

0 Comments
By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN
HAVANA

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla began their first full day in Cuba Monday with a visit to Old Havana, touring churches, shops and cafes in the narrow cobblestoned streets of the historic center before other events around the capital city.

The heir to the British throne arrived in Cuba Sunday with an agenda including visits to historic sites, a solar park, organic farm, bio-medical research center, a meeting with entrepreneurs, a cultural gala and a dinner with President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The agenda does not include visits with political dissidents or other critics of Cuba's single-party system, a decision prompting criticism from Cuban exiles.

The Trump Administration has found European and Latin American support for its Venezuela policy but less backing on Cuba, whose government has already withstood a 60-year U.S. embargo without showing any signs of losing its grip on power.

The United Kingdom backs Trump in Venezuela but is eager to expand relations with the island nation, and arranged for Prince Charles to extend his Caribbean tour to Cuba to shore up relations between the two nations.

The royals stopped in at Bohemia, a cafe facing the historic center's iconic Plaza Vieja.

"It's the first time in real life that we receive a real prince at the Cafe Bohemia, although at the Cafe Bohemia all customers are princes," manager Annalisa Gallina said. "It has been a very big emotion, with several days of preparations, from learning how to greet him to learning what he wants to drink or what tea he prefers."

Charles and his Camila also visited the studio of famed former Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta, 45, whom Charles recently awarded the Order of Commander of the Arts of the British Empire.

After greeting the dancers, the royal couple watched a performance blending classical, modern and traditional Cuban dance.

The Cuban choreographer spent most of his career in the United Kingdom. Acosta, who retired from the Royal Ballet in 2015, has been appointed to head the Royal Ballet of Birmingham, a position he will assume in 2020.

"I am very excited by this visit," Acosta said. "The fact that he wanted to come here to see us, that for me is very special."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Real Rainbow Lines Up with Tokyo’s Famous Rainbow Bridge

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Uwajima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Explore

Mukogaoka Yuen: Exploring Kawasaki’s Cultural Playground

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Tokyo Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019: The Collections We Worshiped Most

Savvy Tokyo

Live

We Asked Readers to Describe Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season in 2 Words, And They Delivered

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog