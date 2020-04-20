Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

Prince Harry and wife Meghan cut ties with four British tabloids

0 Comments
LONDON

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have cut ties with some of Britain's biggest tabloids and said they will adopt a policy of "zero engagement" with them, British media reported on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, sent a letter to The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Mirror on Sunday evening detailing their new policy, British media, including the Guardian, Financial Times and ITV News, reported.

"This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It's not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting," the couple's representatives were quoted by the media as saying.

"Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can't be based on a lie."

The couple said they would no longer "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion," according to the reports.

In its report, the Financial Times said under the new policy, the tabloids would be barred from receiving updates and photographs from the couple, and may also be blocked from attending their media events.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #77: Peanuts Only Kaki No Tane Triggers Twitter Riot

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo