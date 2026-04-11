 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Prince Harry
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry arrives at London's High Court to lead a group accusing the Daily Mail's publisher of privacy invasion through unlawful tactics in a trial that is part of a wider phone hacking scandal in London, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
world

Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he set up in Africa to honor his mother Princess Diana

0 Comments
By BRIAN MELLEY
LONDON

A charity co-founded by Prince Harry in Africa to honor his late mother, Princess Diana, has sued him for defamation after he stepped down as a patron last year.

Sentebale, which supports young people living with HIV in Botswana and Lesotho, filed suit last month in London’s High Court, according to court records viewed Friday. Online filings show Harry and his friend, Mark Dyer, a former trustee at the charity, are being sued for either libel or slander. No documents were available.

“The charity seeks the court’s intervention, protection, and restitution following a coordinated adverse media campaign conducted since 25 March 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners,” Sentebale said Friday in a statement on its website.

A spokesperson for Harry and Dyer said the pair “categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.”

The lawsuit puts the Duke of Sussex in an unaccustomed position as a defendant in the High Court. Over the past three years, he has repeatedly been on the other side of litigation as the leading claimant in invasion of privacy suits against Britain's most prominent tabloids over allegations of phone hacking and unlawful snooping by journalists and the private eyes they hired.

Harry co-founded Sentebale, which means “forget me not” in the language of Lesotho, about 20 years ago in memory of his mother, who was a prominent advocate for treatment of HIV and AIDS and helped reduce stigma around the disease. Prince Seeiso of Lesotho was the co-founder.

Disagreements at the charity surfaced in 2023 over a new fundraising strategy, and the two founders stepped down as patrons in March 2025 in support of trustees who had quit.

At the time, they said the relationship between the board and its chair, Sophie Chandauka, was beyond repair. Chandauka later accused Harry of orchestrating a campaign of bullying and harassment to try to force her out.

As the dispute unfolded, Chandauka told Sky News that filming for one of Harry's Netflix programs had interfered with a scheduled fundraiser for Sentebale and that an incident with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, became a source of friction.

The Charity Commission for England and Wales investigated and criticized both sides for allowing the issue to become public and damaging the organization’s reputation, but found no evidence of widespread bullying or misogyny at Sentebale.

“Sentebale’s problems played out in the public eye, enabling a damaging dispute to harm the charity’s reputation, risk overshadowing its many achievements, and jeopardizing the charity’s ability to deliver for the very beneficiaries it was created to serve,” commission CEO David Holdsworth said in a statement in August 2025.

Harry’s spokesperson had criticized the commission’s report while Chandauka welcomed it.

Gerald Imray in Cape Town, South Africa, contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo