Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this file photo dated Nov. 7, 1985, Britain's Princess Diana wears the Spencer tiara as she and Prince Charles attend state dinner at Government House in Adelaide, Austraila. The BBC’s board of directors has announced Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a controversial 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, FILE)
world

Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview

0 Comments
LONDON

Prince William has “tentatively welcomed” an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a BBC interview in 1995 with his mother, Princess Diana, royal officials said Thursday.

William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in the right direction." He added that it “should help establish the truth behind the actions” that led to the interview as well as “subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

The BBC announced Wednesday it has appointed a retired senior judge to lead an investigation into the 1995 interview after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints this month that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.

The investigation will consider if the steps taken by the broadcaster and Bashir were appropriate, and whether those actions influenced Diana’s decision to give the interview. It will also look into how much the BBC knew about the “mocked-up bank statements” that Charles Spencer claimed Bashir produced, purporting to show payments made to staff working for Spencer and the royal family.

The 1995 interview, in which Diana famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles — was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Diana divorced from Charles in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles married Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo