Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fighters loyal to the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord are pictured during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, in Espiaa, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the Libyan capital Tripoli Photo: AFP
world

Pro-government forces claim advance south of Libya capital

0 Comments
By Mahmud TURKIA
TRIPOLI

Forces loyal to Libya's unity government said Wednesday they had made territorial gains south of Tripoli against commander Khalifa Haftar, whose fighters are trying to take the capital.

"Our forces have won ground... and have successfully retaken important positions, including the air force academy," said Mustafa al-Mejii, a spokesman for forces loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

He said the gains were made in Esbea sector, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the capital.

Haftar's forces said in a Facebook statement that they had repulsed a GNA attack, inflicting "significant losses", without giving further details.

Haftar launched an offensive to take Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, in early April.

But counter attacks by forces loyal to the unity government led quickly to a stalemate in the southern outskirts.

Mejii said that pro-GNA forces killed 20 of Haftar's fighters and wounded dozens of others on Wednesday.

He said seven pro-GNA troops were killed.

The fighting has displaced some 120,000 people since April, according to the World Health Organization.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo