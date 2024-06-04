Proposed Gaza cease-fire puts Netanyahu at a crossroads that could shape his legacy

The cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden has placed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a crossroads, with either path likely to shape the legacy of Israel’s longest-serving and deeply divisive leader.
The proposal offers the possibility of ending Israel's war against Hamas, returning scores of hostages held by the Islamic militant group, quieting the northern border with Lebanon and potentially advancing a historic agreement to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia.
But it would also likely shatter Netanyahu’s governing coalition, potentially sending him into the opposition and making him more vulnerable to a conviction in his corruption trial. The full withdrawal of Israeli forces called for in the agreement could allow Hamas to claim victory and reconstitute itself.
Netanyahu’s rejection of the deal, on the other hand, could deepen Israel’s international isolation, worsen ties with an American administration eager to wind down the war and expose him to accusations of having abandoned the hostages to save his own skin.
It’s a conundrum, and that may explain the strange choreography of Biden’s Friday night address: An American president, announcing what he says is an Israeli proposal, during the Jewish sabbath, when Israel’s political class goes largely silent.
Netanyahu acknowledged the proposal, which has been shared with Hamas through mediators, but then appeared to contradict Biden’s remarks. He said Israel remains committed to dismantling Hamas’ military and governing capabilities and that any talk of a permanent cease-fire before then was a “nonstarter.”
On Monday, he said the destruction of Hamas is “part of the proposal” and was quoted as telling a closed parliamentary hearing that Israel reserves the right to return to war if its objectives are not met.
But it has never been clear what the destruction of Hamas entails or whether it's even possible. Biden said Israel had degraded Hamas to the point where it could no longer carry out an Oct. 7-style attack, and that that by continuing the war, Israel risked getting bogged down in Gaza.
But Netanyahu appears to be seeking a much bigger victory.
Netanyahu’s critics fear he will reject any cease-fire to appease his ultranationalist governing partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. They want to continue the war, fully reoccupy Gaza and rebuild Jewish settlements there.
They have already vowed to leave the government if the proposal announced by Biden comes to pass. Netanyahu’s political opponents have offered a safety net if he reaches a deal to release hostages but they are unlikely to help him stay in office long-term.
“Everything that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich demand or threaten to do, you see Netanyahu is very attentive to that,” said Tal Schneider, an Israeli political commentator. “Netanyahu’s endgame is to survive.”
Netanyahu’s current government, formed in late 2022 after five consecutive elections, is the most nationalist and religious in Israel’s history. Months before the war, it pushed policies that entrenched Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, deepened the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community’s reliance on state subsidies and set in motion an overhaul of the judicial system that tore the country apart.
The coalition initially had a slim majority of 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat parliament -– enough to govern but with a fragility that would keep Netanyahu’s fate tied to the whims of any of the smaller parties that form the government.
Shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack ignited the war in Gaza, Benny Gantz, a former military chief and a top political rival of Netanyahu, joined the government in a show of unity. Netanyahu, Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant formed a three-man War Cabinet to direct the offensive.
Mazal Mualem, a Netanyahu biographer, said that effort largely succeeded in sidelining the ultranationalists and allowing Netanyahu to govern in a more pragmatic mold that has defined his 17 years in office going back to the 1990s.
She pointed to Israel’s limited response to an aerial attack by Iran in April, which Ben-Gvir criticized as “weak,” and to a cease-fire and hostage release deal reached with Hamas in November that Smotrich had initially opposed but later voted for.
“Over the years, Bibi has taught himself to do what he wants to do in difficult political environments,” she said, referring to Netanyahu by his popular nickname.
But Gantz has threatened to quit the government unless Netanyahu lays out a postwar plan by June 8, which would leave him far more reliant on Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.
Netanyahu’s decision to press ahead with Israel’s massive military campaign in Gaza as scores of hostages languish in captivity has opened him up to fierce criticism from many Israelis, including families of the captives. Thousands have joined weekly mass protests.
“The government of Israel has given up on the hostages,” Yehi Yehud, who has an adult child being held hostage in Gaza, told Israeli Army Radio. “Bibi, you don’t have the permission or the moral validity to sacrifice them on the altar of your political survival.”
Netanyahu’s hard-line stance has also weighed heavily on Israel’s relations with its closest ally, the United States, which has provided crucial military support but expressed exasperation with civilian casualties and the lack of any realistic Israeli postwar plans.
Internationally, it has exposed Israel to charges of genocide, which it denies, and a potential international arrest warrant against Netanyahu himself.
In his address on Friday, Biden appeared to be offering Netanyahu a way out: Claim victory by saying a battered Hamas can no longer mount an Oct. 7-style attack, bring all the hostages home and then work with the U.S. and Arab nations to build a new regional security architecture.
But the fear of losing power could prevail.
Netanyahu has spent years nurturing an image that only he can lead Israel through its myriad diplomatic and security challenges. That legacy suffered a major blow on Oct. 7, with many Israelis directly blaming him for the most devastating security failure in the country’s history. Public opinion polls indicate that Netanyahu is trailing behind Gantz and would struggle to form a government if elections were held today.
For all their threats, his far-right allies are in a similar predicament. They would likely join him in the opposition if early elections are held, losing the power he has granted them over the Israeli police and settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
If Netanyahu can hold his coalition together until the next scheduled elections in 2026, he might be able to rehabilitate his image. His poll numbers have already started to climb from the depths they hit after Oct. 7 as he has presented himself as withstanding international pressure to end the war.
Aviv Bushinsky, a former Netanyahu adviser, said Netanyahu’s wartime decision-making has less to do with immediate political survival and more with securing a legacy that would not be entirely overshadowed by Oct. 7. That requires some kind of victory over Hamas.
“From a historical perspective, Netanyahu’s only option is to go all the way,” he said. Ben-Gvir and Smotrich “are helping him reach that destination, to keep his head above water.”© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
23 Comments
Login to comment
2020hindsights
Savvy foreign policy from Joe Biden.
sakurasuki
More pressure for occupiers, well done Maldives.
No need to accept geocoders that kill baby and children.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/03/maldives-israel-passport-holders-ban-gaza-war
https://www.newsweek.com/map-countries-that-impose-ban-israeli-passport-holders-1907316
TaiwanIsNotChina
What would be less hypocritical is if the Maldives also banned Russians from entering.
JboneInTheZone
You’re right, Israel is definitely going to crack from the pressure of The Maldives…
Aly Rustom
Netanyahu’s critics fear he will reject any cease-fire to appease his ultranationalist governing partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. They want to continue the war, fully reoccupy Gaza and rebuild Jewish settlements there.
Yup. Exactly.
sakurasuki
Russia doesn't get any privilege of veto protection and billions help from US tax payer.
While occupier get help in UN, every time resolution about Palestine being discussed suddenly it being vetoed.
https://globalaffairs.org/bluemarble/how-us-has-used-its-power-un-support-israel-decades
https://www.cfr.org/article/us-aid-israel-four-charts
.
When that's not enough, occupier also get billions from US tax payer money, even it is known those weapon used for genocide, children and babies.
https://www.siasat.com/us-gives-26-bn-military-aid-to-israel-it-is-one-third-of-indias-annual-defence-budget-3037215/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/despite-bidens-pause-billions-of-dollars-in-us-arms-for-israel-still-in-pipeline/
sakurasuki
In fact there is already real estate that want to build in Gaza beach front.
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/newsfeed/2023/12/19/israeli-real-estate-firm-pushes-settlement-building-in-gaza
sakurasuki
At least we know which country that won't abstain or vote no, when in favor of Palestinian.
sakurasuki
Russia already got sanctioned from many countries, where sanction for Gaza occupier?
Why suddenly they quiet? They act as if nothing happened.
.
https://ofac.treasury.gov/sanctions-programs-and-country-information/russia-related-sanctions
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/sanctions-against-russia/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/financial-sanctions-consolidated-list-of-targets/ukraine-list-of-persons-subject-to-restrictive-measures-in-view-of-russias-actions-destabilising-the-situation-in-ukraine
wallace
The extreme right-wing Zionists in the War Cabinet do not want peace.
WoodyLee
""The full withdrawal of Israeli forces called for in the agreement could allow Hamas to claim victory and reconstitute itself.""
Hamas has already won this conflict because of Bibi's Evil, Selfish, and Confusing agenda, Hamas offered to return all hostages to Israel Oct. 9th 2023 but Blood Thirsty Bibi and his Zio. war mongers wanted revenge death & destruction.
JboneInTheZone
Believing this is a conspiracy theory at this point. There’s zero evidence to suggest this is anything more than a fringe idea within the Israeli government
Opinion polls show that re-settling Gaza isn’t popular among Israeli’s
There is no government policy of settlement in Gaza
Netanyahu and (I believe) defense minister Yoav Gallant have both denied wanting to resettle Gaza
The IDF recently stopped a group of some 50 settlers trying to break into Gaza to settle there
sakurasuki
However, they just make opposite statement in the public, well we can tell what actually happening.
https://www.tiktok.com/discover/Isaac-herzog-we-are-peace-seekers
JboneInTheZone
Oh really? They didn’t ask for an exchange or anything for them?
Aly Rustom
So you are saying that JT is peddling conspiracy theories? I quoted the article.
JboneInTheZone
No. JT is just reporting on what Netanyahu’s critics are stating, which is what I called a conspiracy theory.
wallace
The right-wing Zionists on the War Cabinet, and others, have spoken about reoccupying Gaza and building new settlements.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/right-wing-israeli-ministers-join-thousands-event-calling-countrys-res-rcna135863
Israeli Settlers, Far-Right Cabinet Members Meet in Jerusalem, Vow to Build More Illegal Settlements
https://www.democracynow.org/2024/1/29/headlines/israeli_settlers_far_right_cabinet_members_meet_in_jerusalem_vow_to_build_more_illegal_settlements#:~:text=About-,Israeli%20Settlers%2C%20Far%2DRight%20Cabinet%20Members%20Meet%20in%20Jerusalem%2C,to%20Build%20More%20Illegal%20Settlements&text=Thousands%20of%20Israelis%20gathered%20in,order%20to%20rebuild%20Jewish%20settlements.
Aly Rustom
No the article clearly states that is what these 2 want
Netanyahu’s critics fear he will reject any cease-fire to appease his ultranationalist governing partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. They want to continue the war, fully reoccupy Gaza and rebuild Jewish settlements there.
Aly Rustom
Aly Rustom
exactly. Well said wallace.
PTownsend
Netanyahu's legacy is set, now, he will go down in history, as another corrupt ultra-nationalist extremist with blood on his hands. Corruption ultra-nationalism and violence go hand in glove.
WoodyLee
“Everything that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich demand or threaten to do, you see Netanyahu is very attentive to that,” said Tal Schneider, an Israeli political commentator. “Netanyahu’s endgame is to survive.”
Spot On, and forgot to add at any cost even the well being of Israeli citizens.
Aly Rustom
Exactly!
WoodyLee
Beaten Bibi, Damned if he Does and Damned if he doesn't
JboneInTheZone
And if you read my post, I stated those who want that within the Israeli government are part of a fringe group which is exactly what this sentence is corroborating. I’ll write it again because apparently you had difficulty reading it the first time: There’s zero evidence to suggest this is anything more than a fringe idea within the Israeli government