Proposed peace plan for Ukraine leaves country in a delicate position between US and Russia

An American proposal to end the war in Ukraine puts the country in a delicate diplomatic position — caught between placating its most important ally, the United States, and not capitulating to Russia, its much larger neighbor that launched a full-scale invasion nearly four years ago.
The 28-point peace plan was crafted by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and the Kremlin, without Ukraine's involvement. It acquiesces to many Russian demands that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has categorically rejected on dozens of occasions, including giving up large pieces of territory.
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the proposal late Friday, saying it “could form the basis of a final peace settlement” if the U.S. can get Ukraine and its European allies to agree.
Striking a diplomatic tone Thursday in his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy said his country needs a peace that ensures Russia does not invade again. He said he would work with the European Union and the Americans.
Here's a look at key elements of the proposal and some context surrounding them.
THE PROPOSAL: The plan says it will confirm Ukrainian sovereignty while also stating that Crimea and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions will be recognized as de facto Russian land, including by the United States. According to the proposal, the borders of the other two regions Russia has partially occupied and claimed as its own — Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — will be frozen along the front line.
Because Russia does not control all of Luhansk and Donetsk, the plan would, in effect, see Ukraine withdraw from areas Russia has not been able to claim in the fighting. This withdrawal zone would be considered a neutral demilitarized buffer zone, internationally recognized as belonging to Russia.
The proposal also says Russia would relinquish other territories it controls outside the five regions, which could include the northeast Sumy region, where Russian forces have crossed the border, and areas around the eastern Kharkiv region that border Russia, although the details are unclear.
THE CONTEXT: Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that Ukraine will never recognize the occupied territories as part of Russia.
For Ukrainians, the main issue with the plan lies in its contradictions, said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of Ukraine’s foreign affairs parliamentary committee. It starts by guaranteeing Ukraine’s sovereignty but then lists several points that would inhibit or violate that sovereignty, he said.
The plan "is definitely a nonstarter, but I don’t rule out that it might be part of Trump’s game,” Merezhko said. “He starts with something absolutely absurd, ludicrous, which causes shock, and then he becomes more reasonable.”
THE PROPOSAL: The plan says Ukraine must enshrine in its constitution a commitment not to join NATO and that NATO must adopt a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future. The size of the Ukrainian army would be limited to 600,000 soldiers, and NATO forces would be prohibited from being stationed in Ukraine, a measure that would curtail Kyiv’s right to choose who it cooperates with militarily.
The plan addresses Ukraine’s hopes for membership in the European Union by saying Kyiv should receive short-term preferential access to the European market while it seeks to implement reforms to reach the standards needed for EU membership, including dealing with corruption.
The plan also alludes to security guarantees from Ukraine’s Western allies but without going into detail. It is unclear how the U.S. would ensure Russia does not invade again.
THE CONTEXT: Zelenskyy has continually made the case that NATO membership would be the cheapest way to guarantee Ukraine's future security. Since he took office, President Trump has made it clear that NATO membership is now off the table.
NATO’s 32 member countries said last year that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership. But some NATO members, led by the U.S., have balked at moving forward with Ukraine while the war rages and before the country’s borders are clearly demarcated.
THE PROPOSAL: The plan states that Russia will not invade neighboring countries, and that NATO, the world’s biggest military alliance, will not expand further.
THE CONTEXT: NATO’s decisions are made by consensus, and there is no majority voting. The United States is by far NATO’s biggest and most influential member. Washington has traditionally driven the agenda but has stepped back under Trump. The alliance is the one international forum where the U.S. agrees to put its military might up for negotiation and can be persuaded to act differently by its allies.
THE PROPOSAL: The plan also asks Ukraine to relinquish any claims to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine.
THE CONTEXT: This would deny thousands of Ukrainians any chance to seek reparations or legal vindication of their suffering. U.N.-backed human rights experts have said Russia’s torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war is a crime against humanity.
Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said signing the plan would be “catastrophic” for Zelenskyy.
“But the problem is, we can’t say no to Trump because there will fierce pressure from the White House,” he said.
He also said some parts of the plan, such as Ukraine declaring itself a neutral country or giving the Russian language an official status, would require changes to Ukraine’s constitution. Those steps could only be taken through parliament and not by Zelenskyy.
“Ukraine could offer to hold a referendum on these issues — that’s a compromise,” Fesenko said.
THE PROPOSAL: The plan calls for Moscow to agree that $100 billion of its frozen assets would be invested in rebuilding Ukraine.
THE CONTEXT: Russian officials have bristled at the idea of using frozen assets to help Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month that “if someone wants to steal our property, our assets, misappropriate them, and take advantage of the dividends from these assets, then, of course, those involved in this in one way or another will be prosecuted. They will all be held accountable.”
Associated Press Writer Dasha Litvinova in Tallin, Estonia, contributed to this report.
orange genius
here is plan/you forgot to post here/
Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.
A full and comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. All ambiguities of the past 30 years will be considered resolved.
It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and that NATO will not expand further.
A dialogue will be conducted between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation, thereby ensuring global security and increasing opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.
Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.
The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be limited to (6)00,000 personnel.
Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that it will not accept Ukraine in the future.
NATO agrees not to deploy troops in Ukraine.
European fighter aircraft will be stationed in Poland.
US Guarantees: The United States will receive compensation for the guarantee. If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of new territories and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked. If Ukraine without cause launches a missile at Moscow or Saint Petersburg, the security guarantee will be considered invalid.
Ukraine retains the right to EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while the issue is under consideration.A powerful global package of measures for the reconstruction of Ukraine, including but not limited to:
a. Creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in high-growth sectors, including technology, data-processing centres, and artificial intelligence.
b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine on the joint reconstruction, development, modernization, and operation of Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.
c. Joint efforts to restore war-affected territories, including the reconstruction and modernization of cities and residential areas.
d. Infrastructure development.
e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources.
f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:
a. The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon gradually and on an individual basis.
b. The United States will conclude a long-term economic cooperation agreement aimed at mutual development in the fields of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data-processing centres, rare-earth mining projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.
c. Russia will be invited to return to the G8.
Frozen assets will be used in the following way: $100 billion of frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led reconstruction and investment efforts in Ukraine. The United States will receive 50% of the profits from this undertaking. Europe will add another $100 billion to increase the total investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Frozen European assets will be unfrozen. The remaining frozen Russian assets will be invested in a separate American-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint American-Russian projects in areas to be determined. This fund will be aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and increasing shared interests in order to create strong motivation not to return to conflict.
A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to facilitate and ensure the fulfilment of all provisions of this agreement.
Russia will legislatively enshrine a policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine.
The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and arms control, including START-1.
Ukraine agrees to remain a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will be restarted under IAEA supervision, and the generated electricity will be split equally between Russia and Ukraine (50:50).Both countries undertake to introduce educational programmes in schools and society that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures and the elimination of racism and prejudice:
a. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and protection of linguistic minorities.
b. Both countries agree to lift all discriminatory measures and to guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education.
c. All Nazi ideology and activity must be rejected and prohibited.Territories:
a. Crimea, Lugansk, and Donetsk will be recognized de facto as Russian, including by the United States.
b. Kherson and Zaporozhye will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact.
c. Russia renounces other territories (probably referring to parts of Kharkov, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – Ed.) that it controls outside the five regions.
d. Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk oblast they currently control; this withdrawal zone will be regarded as a neutral demilitarized buffer zone, internationally recognized as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarized zone.
After future territorial arrangements are agreed, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of violation of this commitment.
Russia will not obstruct Ukraine’s commercial use of the Dnepr River, and agreements will be reached on the free transportation of grain across the Black Sea.A humanitarian committee will be created to resolve outstanding issues:
a. All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on the “all-for-all” principle.
b. All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children.
c. A family reunification programme will be implemented.
d. Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of conflict victims.
Ukraine will hold elections 100 days after the agreement is signed.
All parties involved in the conflict will receive full amnesty for actions committed during the war and will undertake not to file claims or pursue complaints in the future.
This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by a Peace Council headed by President Trump. Predetermined sanctions will apply in the event of violations.Once all parties have agreed to and signed this memorandum, the ceasefire will enter into force immediately after both sides withdraw to the agreed positions so that implementation of the agreement can begin.
So your readers can have idea why Volodymyr is moaning now...
max-velocity
Trump is doing the work and reward for Putin just as he did with Netanyahu.
KnightsOfCydonia
trump the russian simp, bends the knee for putin again.
HopeSpringsEternal
Ukraine has 'no cards', losing badly on battlefield, economy collapsing due to lack of energy and people fleeing abroad, no Govt. budget/broke and a Russian military on the march, bombing Ukraine into submission
US 'strategic' interests = stability with nuclear power Russia, and Ukraine due to Biden Admin has turned Ukraine into threat to these strategic interests, WWIII risk
Ukraine needs to be saved and contained, future membership in NATO & militarization would be a disaster
KnightsOfCydonia
jeez give the propaganda a break @HopeSpringsEternal, it never stops every day same rubbish.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Countries don't just sign up to have their militaries limited, especially when they are victims of russian aggresion. Ukraine should tell Trump, "thanks but no thanks".
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump also didn't miss the opportunity to put some graft in the surrender proposal.
ClippetyClop
Trump and Witkoff think they can guarantee Ukranian security from future Russian invasions by merely thinking it into existence without providing any security guarantees whatsover.
And they think that Ukraine will pay them for that.
This plan is the product of absolute amateurs (i.e. Trump and Witkoff) who are so far removed from sanity and reality that they believe they can wish the war out of existence forever.
This isn't going anywhere. Start again, do better.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump should go ahead and tell us what deranged punishments he has in mind for Ukraine not surrendering. Let's see if Republicans are on board with that.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Ukraine does not need its military contained. Invading russia needs its military contained, but we don't see that in the proposal.
stormcrow
Trump peace plan (3 proposals):
a. Roll over!
b. Give up!
c. Surrender!
HopeSpringsEternal
Idea is carrots and sticks, deal will give both Russia and Ukraine many incentives to stay in compliance and NOT restart this conflict, while also making sure NATO stops its expansionary agenda etc.
Trump wants to restore normal relations with Russia and for Ukraine to recover ASAP and durable peace the only pathway, so that prosperity to the region can return, greatly contributing to much needed Global Stability
Ukraine has no 'cards', Zelenskyy's a lame duck due to corruption scandal, clearly overplayed his hand, should have sought peace deal once Trump was elected Nov 5th
HopeSpringsEternal
Ukraine not agreeing to this peace deal, only means US will continue to disengage, including much needed intel, that Russian Army will continue to run roughshod over Ukraine. Other NATO Members cannot fill the US void
Zelenskyy has no 'cards', a failed President now with his corrupt business partner hiding in Israel, total disgrace
lincolnman
Just what you'd expect from the cowardly appeaser Trump - a complete surrender...give the criminal home invader part of your property that he illegally invaded...
So I guess if Antifa invaded Mar-A-Lago and they could keep the tennis courts...or if Mexico invaded the southern US and they can keep Texas (which they once owned)...
It's the kind of "peace deal" someone who is clearly Putin's Puppet would put forth...
HopeSpringsEternal
NATO doesn't have a vote in this matter, Ukraine does, and their NATO Membership off the table forever, or the conflict continues, and Ukraine's further destroyed.
There's never a guaranty for anything, but this deal creates the most serious carrots and sticks to best ensure full compliance by all parties, Russia, Ukraine and NATO to never again restart hostilities.
Ukraine has no leadership now due to corruption, no military manpower, no budget/economy and no options, this deal's the best they'll get, there already far too late
Underworld
Russia has 'no cards', losing badly on battlefield, economy collapsing due to lack of energy and people fleeing abroad, no Govt. budget/broke and a Ukraine military on the march, bombing Russia into submission
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump and his Admin., understands actual reality on the ground, the many millions of former Russian Speaking Ukrainians from eastern Ukraine, who are now legal Russian citizens, who've fought Kiev since 2014.
Nobody in present day Ukraine ever wants to live in the Donbas or other territories now controlled by Russia, so this deal recognizes actual reality, Ukraine needs to be partitioned, much like Yugoslavia in the late 1990's
orange genius
Russia has 'no cards', losing badly on battlefield, economy collapsing due to lack of energy and people fleeing abroad, no Govt. budget/broke and a Ukraine military on the march, bombing Russia into submission.
As irony very good.
Yes heroi are winning at all the fronts and prevailing in your head everyday.I know.
ClippetyClop
You cannot take NATO membership off the table unless the Ukranian constitution is amended (by a referendum) and ALL 32 NATO members agree to it.
Why is something so incredibly simple so desperately hard for you and your AI prompts to grasp?
Stop wasting everyone's time with your sheer ignorance.
HopeSpringsEternal
Completely false, Ukraine not controlled by NATO and any country, including Ukraine can decide to become neutral by various means, including ruling out membership in NATO etc. Matter for Ukraine to decide
Trump has stated Countless times Ukraine will NOT be in NATO and NATO will NOT be in Ukraine, including their troops from various Member countries
Ukraine cannot dictate terms, they're a failed state now
ClippetyClop
Ukraine isn't a dictatorship. To amend their constitution requires a referendum. Zelensky cannot simply think it into existence, and neither can Putin, Trump nor you.
Irrelevant to stopping Ukraine becoming a NATO forever. You don't know how Ukraine's constitution nor NATO works.
"Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that it will not accept Ukraine in the future.
What's the point it communicating with you if you can't even grasp the very simplest of thing?
Underworld
Russia cannot dictate terms, they're a failed state now
HopeSpringsEternal
Apparently, Trump can't grasp the very simplest of things and has repeatedly misspoken when he's stated countess times that Ukraine will NOT be in NATO
Zelenskyy said it best in his recent announcement to his country, that Ukraine must choose between its most important military partner or its dignity.
There is no choice in reality, as Ukraine has no military options, as Trump will never escalate this matter, as the US strategic interest is STABILITY with Russia, no WWIII
Desert Tortoise
Risible nonsense. The only thing confirmed will be Ukraine's weakness and inability to resist being absorbed by Russia in the future. For Ukraine to agree to these terms would be complete capitulation. The EU needs to step up and replace the US as Ukraine's guarantor of independence. The US has forfeited any semblance of moral decency. They are indeed repugnant cowards.
HopeSpringsEternal
Let's not forgot that the Ukrainian people now want peace by an overwhelming majority and a pathway to recover and prosperity. Trump's plan will unleash a huge rebuilding effort, like a mini-Marshal plan, business from across the world, including Japan will pour into Ukraine
Ukrainian people also do not want to be a pawn to played again by those seeking to destabilize and destroy Russia and thus will gladly agree to Neutrality, giving up NATO Membership forever etc.
This Trump Peace Deal will Make Ukraine Great Again!
TaiwanIsNotChina
No sticks are being used on russia.
Mr Kipling
OK, and then do what? More Ukrainians are going AWOL than join up, They cannot man the front lines effectively, They are losing ground and men at an increasing rate. Country is broke, there are no more "wonder weapons".
Just carry on losing more young men, or rather middle aged men, the average fighter is now 45 years old.
For what? Russia isn't stopping until its needs are met. Europe is a paper tiger and the US has washed its hands.
Give up land now or give it up later with another 100,000 dead?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yugoslavia didn't have its army limited, nor was any successor state denied membership in NATO.
HopeSpringsEternal
Russia's to give up $100 Billion to rebuild Ukraine, that's a pretty heavy stick, plus they'll be forced to invest with the US in areas like rare earths and AI with their remaining $cash hoard abroad etc.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Ukrainians overwhelmingly want no territorial concessions, let alone to surrender their sovereignty to the disgusting invader.
And there will be peace in our time.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Invest in russia. Give me a break.
max-velocity
HopeSpringsEternal
Yugoslavia was made up of several republics.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia. It also included two autonomous provinces, Kosovo and Vojvodina, which were within the Republic of Serbia.
Ukraine has been a single country since the fall of the Soviet Union and was promised protection by Russia and the US.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The only thing they can do: keep putting russians in the ground until they come to an honest negotiating table.
Ukraine to maintain its independence quite simply.
Every disgusting dictator has a stopping point that is way before what we know it.
Europe is 3x the population of russia and 4x gdp. russia is the paper tiger.
russia's "gains" are the stuff of jokes. If they were moving any slower they'd be going backwards.
HopeSpringsEternal
Given current terrible state of Ukraine and Russia's growing momentum, put odds of this deal being finalized by XMAS at +75%, a few weeks back was at 50%
Trumps got an impressive "Peace" track record" in 2025, unlike any in global history, Ukraine = the Cherry on Top
max-velocity
Why does Russia, the largest country in the world, need to expand its territory?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Free people don't just knuckle under. I would take that pat.
He's got an impressive record of booking conference rooms for absolutely nothing.
HopeSpringsEternal
Fair question and relates to its millions of new Russian speaking citizens (formerly Ukrainian citizens) that have always called this territory home.
Trump recognizes about practical reality, why stopping this conflict, starting in 2014 is not easy, as these Russian speaking people are fighting for their 'homeland'
max-velocity
HopeSpringsEternal
It is internationally illegal for an occupying force (Russia) to hold a referendum and issue passports.
Those Russian-speaking people could have just moved into Russia.
max-velocity
Russia has attacked all parts of Ukraine, not just the Eastern parts, because Putin claims Ukraine belongs to it.