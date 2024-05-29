Prosecutor says Trump hush money payment undermined 2016 election as trial nears end

A New York prosecutor told jurors that Donald Trump engaged in a conspiracy to corrupt the 2016 election and then tried to cover it up, as lawyers made their closing arguments in the former U.S. president's criminal hush money trial on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told jurors they would need to assess whether Trump, 77, falsified business documents to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
But he said they also needed to consider broader political concerns, such as the possibility that Trump and allies like tabloid publisher David Pecker undermined the election by controlling what information would reach voters.
"This scheme, cooked up by these men at this time, could very well be what got President Trump elected," Steinglass said.
Jurors could begin deliberations as soon as Wednesday.
Steinglass spoke after a lawyer for Trump urged jurors to set aside their personal views of Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate and instead determine whether prosecutors had proven their case.
“If you focus just on that evidence you heard in this courtroom, this is a very, very quick and easy not guilty verdict," Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said.
The case stems from a $130,000 payment in the final weeks of the 2016 election that ensured porn star Stormy Daniels would not tell voters her story of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Blanche said Daniels had been trying to extort Trump by threatening to go public with her story as he battled a string of unflattering stories of sexual misconduct in the final weeks of the 2016 election. Trump denies wrongdoing and says he never had sex with Daniels.
Steinglass said it was irrelevant if Daniels was seeking a payday, because Trump broke the law by covering up evidence that his fixer Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet.
"You don’t get to commit election fraud or falsify business records because you think you’ve been victimized,” Steinglass said.
Prosecutors say the Daniels payment amounted to an improper campaign contribution because it kept voters from learning about an alleged affair that could have swayed their decision-making.
Steinglass referred to the testimony of Pecker, the former National Enquirer publisher who had described an agreement with Trump to pay for and bury stories that might have hurt his candidacy.
Prosecutors must prove Trump is guilty "beyond a reasonable doubt," the level of certainty required by U.S. law.
Blanche drew a reprimand from the judge overseeing the trial for telling jurors the evidence was insufficient to send Trump to prison. Jurors are tasked with assessing guilt or innocence while judges determine punishment of those found guilty.
Justice Juan Merchan told jurors after they returned from lunch to ignore that statement. "That comment was improper and you must disregard it," he said before prosecutors began their closing argument.
A conviction will not prevent Trump from trying to take back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election. Nor will it prevent him from taking office if he wins. Opinion polls show the two men locked in a tight race.
Blanche told jurors they could not trust Cohen, who testified that as Trump's fixer he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and worked out a plan with Trump to be reimbursed through payments disguised as legal fees.
Blanche reminded them that Cohen had previously admitted to lying under oath, and said Cohen had lied again during the trial when he testified that he had spoken with Trump about paying off Daniels before the election.
"He is literally the greatest liar of all time," Blanche said.
He said there was no evidence that Trump knew anything about how those payments were characterized in his company's ledger. Prosecutors must prove that Trump knowingly broke the law.
Steinglass said Cohen's dishonesty was a reflection of Trump's malign influence.
“Mr. Trump not only corrupted those around him. He also got them to lie to cover it up,” Steinglass said.
The charges brought against Trump are misdemeanors on their own but prosecutors elevated them to felonies on the grounds that Trump was trying to cover up another crime - that of promoting a candidacy for political office by unlawful means.
Those "unlawful means," prosecutors will argue, include excessive campaign contributions, tax violations, and other business records-related crimes.
If found guilty, Trump faces up to four years in prison, although imprisonment is unlikely for a first-time felon convicted of such a crime.
Blanche said prosecutors had not proven that there had been any underlying crime to cover up.
Trump faces three other criminal prosecutions as well, but none is likely to go to trial before the election.
Separate cases in Washington and Georgia accuse him of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, while another case in Florida charges him with mishandling classified information after he left office in 2021.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in all of the cases and says they are an effort by Biden's Democratic allies to hobble his presidential bid.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Yrral
Convict and Chief
Blacklabel
It’s not a partisan political witch hunt!
Then Biden campaign holds a press conference right outside the court room “starring” Robert DeNiro. a CNN contributor and a failed Democrat candidate for Congress.
cant make this up how incompetent Biden and his campaign are.
But don’t worry, the judge gave clear jury instructions that only allow for guilty to be selected if followed.
what’s the predicate crime? We still not told, jurors can just pick anything they feel like.
plasticmonkey
Literally?
Trump surrounds himself with scumbags because birds of a feather.
bass4funk
That's one bitter, angry old man. Can't wait to see his total meltdown in November. Let's not forget, he's an actor - made a living out of playing make-believe, and frankly one of the most one-dimensional actors out there. What any of that has to do with being an authority on political opinions, as it is with any of these self-professed experts from the world of entertainment be it sports or screen - they're worthless. Go scream in your pillow Bob, it'll do you more good. None of this will help the Dems.
dagon
Trump is undoubtedly guilty of a coverup and collusion with his favorite media outlets but this sounds like a bit of judicial overreach.
There were myriad factors contributing to Trump 2016, including the Democratic Party's own missteps like undermining the campaign of Bernie Sanders and the Clinton nomination along with delayed reverbrations from the 2009 recession and bailouts.
Yrral
The case amount to Trump, trying to cover up 2 booty call for almost a quarter of a million,using the payment to gain political and economic benefits by his actions
Yrral
It traditional for a Presidential candidate to cast his vote , Trump being felon cannot even vote for himself
bass4funk
Ok, so what’s the crime? No one has given us a clue to what that is.
Judicial overreach is an understatement.
Thank god, having the U.S. turn into a failed California state would have been the end of the U.S.
Yrral
Dagon,state courts are under state supervision ,we do.not have courts that base laws on a person political beliefs
plasticmonkey
lol
plasticmonkey
No he didn't.
Yrral
Paying for a booty call ,to cover up to silence the truth and use the action to facilitate a crime,by gaining a tax benefits from the state of New York
plasticmonkey
You can.
Cards fan
Ah yes, a new and novel question. It's not like this question has been asked and answered ad nauseam here on this very site. Reee
Really? Is that what the juror instructions say? Where do you get this from?
Yrral
Cardfan , juror can ignore the instructions and vote how they feel,their is no criteria,but a vote of guilty or not guilty
plasticmonkey
The trial itself isn't political.
But there's a prominent (and extremely buff) presidential candidate on trial. That deserves political commentary.
I agree that DeNiro is not the best surrogate. Democrats should try harder to find sycophantic harse kissers like JD Vance, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Elise Stefanik.
lincolnman
BINGO! Trump...
You can watch it today by viewing his NRA speech and 35 second brain freeze...
The Apprentice...
The Apprentice...
Melania is already doing that...
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
Yup. It's kind of obvious. It's like burglary: you break into the place with the intent of stealing something. When getting convicted, the jury doesn't need to know what you were trying to steal...
Blacklabel
Predicate crime.
this is overturned on appeal for certain.
Can’t just pick any one you want with each juror choosing something different.
Bob Fosse
Yeah, keep celebrities out of politics! Only politicians for politics!
Oh, wait a minute…
Cards fan
Lol oh yes, I'm sure. That's what all the best legal scholars, nay Trump supporters, are saying.
Oh yes you can. That's explicitly what the jury instructions. Good on you for conceding it's not the case that, " jurors can just pick anything they feel like."
And let me just add, it makes no sense to require the jurors to agree on the predicate, when the felony conviction requires prosecutor's to demonstrate the fraudulent paperwork was submitted to conceal a crime. Put another way, if the jurors unanimously agree an underlying crime was committed, why should it matter whether they disagree on which crimes were committed?
Blacklabel
He committed a felony not a misdemeanor because there is a predicate crime!
What predicate crime was it?
we dunno. “A” crime.
that’s dumb.
Blacklabel
What crime was concealed?
Strangerland
Public record.
Blacklabel
then surely you can tell us what it is, specifically.
as the prosecution listed 4 different ones but never told us.
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
Nope. That is the law.
It's like burglary: you break into the place with the intent of stealing something. When getting convicted, the jury doesn't need to know what you were trying to steal...
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
That's because it is irrelevant. He isn't being tried for that crime.
Blacklabel
This is sooooo getting overturned on appeal.
enjoy your 6 hours of prosecution talking trying to convince you they have a case.
If it were that clear they could wrap it up in 60 minutes.