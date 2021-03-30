Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Prosecutors say deadly California stabbing was seen on Zoom

0 Comments
ALTADENA, Calif

A California man has been charged with stabbing his mother and uncle to death in an attack that the woman’s co-workers witnessed on a Zoom call, prosecutors said Monday.

Deputies responding to reports of a stabbing on March 22 discovered the man dead in the driveway of a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. The woman was found dead inside the house.

The victims were identified as Kenneth Preston, 69, and Carol Brown, 67.

“This is a horrific case in which the mother’s work colleagues witnessed part of the attack while on a Zoom call and called the authorities,” county District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Authorities didn't release additional details about the attack or what motivated it.

Deputies arrested Robert Anderson Cotton at the scene. The 32-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, prosecutors said.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators said the three all lived at the house in the suburban neighborhood about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo