Prosecutors seek to bar Trump from injecting politics into federal election interference trial

Special counsel Jack Smith asked a judge on Wednesday to bar Donald Trump's lawyers from injecting politics into the former president's trial on charges that he schemed to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Smith's office told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in a 20-page filing that Trump's lawyers should be prevented from “raising irrelevant political issues or arguments in front of the jury,” including that the prosecution against him is vindictive and selective or was coordinated by President Joe Biden.
“In addition to being wrong, these allegations are irrelevant to the jury’s determination of the defendant’s guilt or innocence, would be prejudicial if presented to the jury, and must be excluded,” prosecutors wrote.
The motion to preclude Trump from introducing broad categories of arguments is a way for prosecutors to try to set parameters on what information they believe the jury should, or should not, hear when the case reaches trial. It was filed as the case is effectively on hold during an appeal of the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution for acts taken while in the White House.
The Supreme Court declined last week to get involved in the dispute for now, but a federal appeals panel is set to hear arguments on the matter on Jan. 9. The trial is scheduled for March 4 in federal court in Washington, but it could be postponed by appeals of the immunity issue.
Trump's lawyers had earlier asked Chutkan to dismiss the case on the grounds that the indictment was vindictive and selective. In their motion Wednesday, prosecutors said that request should not only be denied but Trump's lawyers should be prohibited from making that argument to a jury during the trial.
“Although the defendant is entitled to cross-examine the Government’s law enforcement witnesses about matters fairly within the scope of their direct testimony, he cannot raise wholly irrelevant topics in an effort to confuse and distract the jury," prosecutors said. “Much as the defendant would like it otherwise, this trial should be about the facts and the law, not politics.”
The motion also seeks to prevent Trump from telling jurors about the potential punishment he could face if convicted, as well as blaming law enforcement agencies for a lack of preparation in advance of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump loyalists motivated by the then-president's false claims of voter fraud stormed the building in an effort to disrupt the certification of electoral votes.
“A bank robber cannot defend himself by blaming the bank’s security guard for failing to stop him," prosecutors wrote. "A fraud defendant cannot claim to the jury that his victims should have known better than to fall for his scheme. And the defendant cannot argue that law enforcement should have prevented the violence he caused and obstruction he intended.”
Though Trump's state of mind as he sought to overturn the results of the election he lost to Biden will be a pivotal question for jurors, prosecutors said defense lawyers should not be permitted to elicit speculative testimony from witnesses about his thoughts or beliefs.
And they also said he should not be permitted to introduce any evidence about alleged foreign influence in the 2020 race, saying it would be an "irrelevant and confusing sideshow."
konjo4u
If a jury has to hear what he is saying, then it needs to be done under oath in the court room with the judge moderating.
John
He has no defense. So delay and deflect and pray to a God he doesn’t believe in.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Since the Supreme Court is twiddling their thumbs, I guess might as well work on that straitjacket that will be needed to keep a non-compliant Trump safe for trial.
TokyoLiving
American circUS..
Yeeyyyyy!!!!...
JJE
His filing basically says he wants to limit his First Amendment rights... Soviet-style stuff...
Bob Fosse
Believed by some people who don’t understand first amendment rights. It’s been explained here again and again.
Cards fan
Lol right. The first amendment means you get to say whatever you want whenever you want. Anyone who makes this sort of absurd claim doesn't understand a thing about the law or how court works.
bass4funk
No defense, seems like the left keep failing, soon or later they will eventually.
Well, that’s really the crux of the matter. Exactly.
Bob Fosse
45’s filing basically says he is immune from all investigation or prosecution….autocrat style stuff.
This is really the crux of the matter. Exactly.
bass4funk
Clearly a lot on the emotional left don’t.
How is it justice if a defendant cannot speak what they believe and the prosecution gets to define what is truth and fact? It should be the prosecutions burden to debunk with facts what a defendant believes and prove their guilt to the jury. The jury can decide for themselves if this appears as an injustice by political motives. This is the major issue with our justice system where the Jury is not allowed to hear all circumstances, all past grievances to put defense or prosecution statements/actions into context.
Bob Fosse
Complete and utter rubbish.
You are doing the same as 45. Distracting with nonsense because you have nothing else.
JJE
As the article mentions it was sent back to the appeals court. Even if the appeals court rules against him, it is obligated to hear his appeal again (i.e. twice) thus stretching out the timeline. Then should the second appeal fail, he has a full ninety days to lodge appeal to SCOTUS - and he do so on the very last day.
It's absolutely clear the March 4 date is not feasible and will be much, much later - many months. And that's just the roadblocks with the appeals court.
Cards fan
What one "believes" isn't fact. If what the prosecution says is fact is not, the defense can and will show this.
Lol yes, the problem with the US justice system is that defendants aren't allowed prattle on about their beliefs. We need feelings over facts.
bass4funk
No, it’s not.
No, you’re just upset and can’t deal with the reality, calm down. The Dems continued daily reach.
“Your Honor, the Prosecution asks that the Defendant be prohibited from defending himself or bringing any relevant facts into this case. In addition, the Prosecution asks that Defense witnesses be sworn in with a modified oath that replaces the word "Truth" with "what the Prosecution wants the Jury to hear". Thank you, Your Honor. “
In a nutshell. ROFL