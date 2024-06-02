 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shangri-la Dialogue, in Singapore
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun speaks at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Edgar Su Image: Reuters/Edgar Su
world

Prospect of peaceful reunification with Taiwan being eroded, China says

0 Comments
By Xinghui Kok and Fanny Potkin
SINGAPORE

The prospect of peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan is being increasingly "eroded" by Taiwanese separatists and external forces, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said on Sunday, promising to ensure independence never happens.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, and last month staged war games round the island in anger at the May 20 inauguration of President Lai Ching-te who Beijing calls a "separatist".

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore, Dong said Taiwan was the "core of core issues" for China, but Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party is incrementally pursuing separatism and bent on erasing Chinese identity.

"Those separatists recently made fanatical statements that show their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history," he said.

After his speech, Dong was asked several questions by delegates but he remained focused on Taiwan and had to be prompted by the moderator to address other issues.

He accused foreign powers of interfering in "domestic issues", and "emboldening Taiwan separatists".

Dong added that while China was committed to peaceful reunification with Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army "will remain a strong force for upholding national reunification".

"We will take resolute actions to curb Taiwan independence and make sure such a plot never succeeds," he said. "We’re very confident in our capability to deter Taiwan independence."

China has been repeatedly angered by U.S. support for Taiwan, even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, such as arms sales.

Dong called the arms sales a test of China's "red lines".

"They are selling a lot of weapons to Taiwan. This kind of behavior sends very wrong signals to the Taiwan independence forces and makes them become very aggressive. I think we are clear that the foreign power's true purpose is to use Taiwan to contain China."

Andrew Yang, a former Taiwan defense minister, said Beijing has said it will pursue "reunification" by winning the hearts and minds of Taiwanese but "their deeds have yet to match their words". Beijing instead is "holding a big stick" and is "confrontational and contradictory", he said.

Yang said he hopes the U.S. will keep to its schedule of arms sales to Taiwan so the island can enhance its self-defense.

Taiwan has for the last two years complained of delays in deliveries of U.S. weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers supply Ukraine to support it in the war against Russia.

Taiwan's president, Lai, has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing, but been rebuffed. He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

© (Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo