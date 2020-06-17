Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Buffalo protester shoved to ground by police has skull fracture, lawyer says

BUFFALO, NY

A 75-year-old protester who struck his head on pavement after being shoved back by police remained hospitalized Tuesday with a fractured skull, his attorney said.

Martin Gugino's lawyer has told media outlets in recent days that he had not yet been able to walk. Attorney Kelly Zarcone said in an email Tuesday there was no change in his condition and that she expects only gradual improvement.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with second-degree assault after a widely shared video captured Gugino falling to the ground after being pushed on June 4. He was seen bleeding from his head as officers walked away.

The officers, who could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted, have pleaded not guilty.

The video is one of several that have emerged in recent weeks showing police using seemingly excessive force against protesters.

The Buffalo-area retiree has been described by friends as a veteran peace activist driven by his Catholic faith and a desire for social justice.

President Donald Trump soon after claimed on Twitter, without evidence, that the elderly protester “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” involved in a possible setup. The president's tweet was widely criticized and the accusations were dismissed by Zarcone as ”utterly baseless and ridiculous.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

remained hospitalized Tuesday with a fractured skull,

Those who pushed another of their conspiracy theories, this time claiming Mr. Gugino staged his fall and used fake blood, are once again shown to be parrots of their kook/fringe media, and/or trolls.

Those who pushed another of their conspiracy theories, this time claiming Mr. Gugino staged his fall and used fake blood, are once again shown to be parrots of their kook/fringe media, and/or trolls.

And not only was he apparently fake the fall, like the 75 year-old stunt actor that he clearly was, he was also supposed to be "scanning" the police offficers' radios with his cell phone.

Let's not forget that a couple of years ago, many of these same posters were peddling any and every conspiracy theory going to deflect the blame away from the Kremlin as being responsible for the nerve agent attacks in Salisbury, England,

