Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Protesters attack Polish police after man's death in custody

0 Comments
WARSAW, Poland

Protesters threw stones, bricks and other objects at a police station Sunday in a western Polish town in anger over the recent death of a man in police custody.

Polish media reported that about 200 people gathered in front of police headquarters in the town of Lubin lighting candles. At one point about 30 people stormed the building and police used tear gas on them, all-news broadcaster TVN24 said.

In response, the demonstrators started throwing bottles and other objects at police officers and the building, breaking windows. Demonstrators also set fire to a garbage can, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Police said several officers were injured and several dozen demonstrators were detained.

The protests were triggered by video that emerged of three police officers who used physical force on a man who later died.

According to media reports, officers were called to an aggressive and agitated man Thursday. Police said they believed the man had taken drugs.

A video of the intervention has been released online showing three officers who overpower and press the man to the ground.

Police said he died two hours after arriving at a hospital.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog