Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Serbia Election Protest
People gather during protest in front of Serbia's Constitutional Court building in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. More than 1,000 people gathered outside the headquarters of Serbia's Constitutional Court in support of an opposition demand that last month's election be annulled because of widespread irregularities that also were noted by international observers. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
world

Protesters gather outside top Serbian court to demand that disputed election be annulled

0 Comments
BELGRADE, Serbia

Opponents of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic rallied outside the Constitutional Court building on Friday to press their demand that last month's election be annulled and held again over reported widespread irregularities.

The Serbia Against Violence group has accused Vucic's populist government of orchestrating a fraud in the Dec. 17 parliamentary and local voting, particularly in the capital Belgrade. Vucic has denied the accusation.

The state election commission has declared Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party the election winner and rejected the opposition's complaints. The Constitutional Court is yet to rule on the dispute.

Opposition politician Radomir Lazovic said “this is a battle of all of us, everyone loses with this (vote rigging.)”

Some 2,000 people also marched toward the headquarters of Serbia's public broadcaster RTS which they accuse of pro-government bias.

International election monitors reported instances of vote buying and ballot box stuffing, and said the Serbian election generally was held in “unjust conditions.”

Opposition parties and local independent election observers have claimed voters were bused in to Belgrade to cast ballots for the ruling party after being registered at bogus addresses.

Thousands of people rallied for days in late December accusing Vucic of stealing the ballot. Police used pepper spray and detained dozens of people after protesters tried to enter the Belgrade City Hall at one of the demonstrations.

Though Vucic says he wants to lead Serbia into the European Union, critics accuse the populist leader of imposing an autocracy by taking control over mainstream media and all state institutions.

Serbia must boost rule of law and democracy freedoms in order to become a member of the 27-nation bloc.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo