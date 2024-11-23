Protesters in Serbian cities block traffic, standing in silence for the victims of roof collapse

A man watches from a bus window stopped traffic to commemorate the 15 victims of a railway roof collapse two weeks ago and demand accountability for the tragedy, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Residents in several cities and towns across Serbia blocked traffic and stood in silence for 15 minutes on Friday to commemorate the 15 victims of a roof collapse in the country's north three weeks ago.

Hundreds of people came out into the streets eight minutes before noon, at the exact same time when the outer roof on the railway station building in the city of Novi Sad suddenly fell on Nov. 1, crashing down on the people standing or sitting below.

Initially 14 people were killed and three severely injured. One more person died on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15.

The tragedy sparked anger and calls for answers. Many in Serbia believe that the roof collapse was the result of corruption and a lack of transparency that led to sloppy work in the renovation of the station building.

Prosecutors on Thursday arrested 12 people in connection with the tragedy, including a former construction minister, Goran Vesic. The arrests followed a wave of protests that have challenged the populist government.

This week opposition politicians blocked a court building in Novi Sad for three days in a row. President Aleksandar Vucic has described the protesters as “thugs and bullies” inflicting “terror” on ordinary citizens.

Serbia's Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic said Friday's traffic blockades amounted to “a classic abuse of democracy and civic liberties.”

The suspects detained on Thursday are facing charges of causing grave public danger and conducting irregular construction work, criminal acts that carry up to 12 years in prison. Opposition politicians behind the protests said they were skeptical and will continue to put pressure on authorities.

Opposition parties have insisted on the resignation of Serbia's prime minister and his government, as well as access to full documentation in the train station building and other infrastructure projects.

They are also seeking the immediate release of activists who were detained during recent protests, said politician Dragan Djilas.

The railway station building in Novi Sad was originally built in 1964. It was renovated and inaugurated twice in recent years as part of a wider railway agreement with Chinese state construction companies.

Prosecutors said on Friday they have started questioning the suspects, who were not officially identified. However, many of their names were leaked to the media.

The protest on Friday was held simultaneously in Novi Sad; the capital, Belgrade; the southern cities of Nis and Krusevac; and Kragujevac in central Serbia. Some people held banners with the names of the victims, or reading “corruption kills.”

Scuffles erupted at some gatherings in Belgrade with angry drivers who wanted to pass.

