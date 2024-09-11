Protesters, police clash at Australian military expo

Protesters set bins alight and threw horse manure at police during clashes in Australia on Wednesday, prompting officers to respond with tear gas, stun grenades and pepper spray.

Anti-war activists are protesting against a three-day military expo in Melbourne which showcases weapons and technology from around the world.

Local police, fearing crowds of as many as 25,000 protesters, diverted resources from regional areas in anticipation -- making it the force's biggest operation in 20 years.

But government officials estimated only 3,000 people turned up Wednesday, many of whom yelled at expo attendees before clashing with police.

Protesters threw horse manure, eggs and rotten tomatoes at police, before forming a make-shift barricade and setting bins alight.

Activist groups -- including Extinction Rebellion and Students for Palestine -- have united for the protest, which they said was triggered by Canberra's stance on the Gaza conflict.

"We're protesting to stand up for all those who have been killed by the type of weapons on display at the convention," spokeswoman Jasmine Duff told The Age newspaper.

Police deployed tear gas, stun grenades and pepper spray to disperse the crowd and arrested at least two people.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said people had a right to protest, but he disagreed with violence.

"People have a right to protest peacefully, but you don't say you're opposed to defense equipment by throwing things at police. They've got a job to do and our police officers should be respected at all times," he said.

