Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French President Macron on state visit to Netherlands
French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by first lady Brigitte Macron, in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw Photo: Reuters/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
world

Protesters shout down Macron on visit to the Netherlands

0 Comments
THE HAGUE

Protesters interrupted a speech by Emmanuel Macron in The Hague on Tuesday, prompting the French president to say that those who do not respect the electoral process and elected leaders put democracy in danger.

Macron, who was due to give a speech on European sovereignty at the start of a state visit to the Netherlands, has been facing weeks of tense protests at home against a pension law that will delay the age at which French workers can retire.

"Where is French democracy? When did we lose it?" one man shouted during the event at the Nexus Institute. Others shouted about climate change and pension reform.

One of the protesters had a banner that read, "President of violence and hypocrisy".

For a few minutes, Macron competed with those who were shouting in trying to make himself heard. He said social debate was "very important," but that the conference was not the place to protest.

"You vote and you elect people ... the counterparty is you need to respect the institutions voted by the people," he said. "The day you consider, 'I disagree with the law ... so I can do whatever I want' ... you put democracy at risk."

Macron then proceeded to give his speech. Reporters in the room said the protesters were removed.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog