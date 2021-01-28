Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Proud Boys leader was government informant, records show

0 Comments
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
WASHINGTON

The leader of the Proud Boys, who was arrested in Washington shortly before the Capitol riot, previously worked undercover and cooperated with investigators after he was accused of fraud in 2012, court documents show.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio helped law enforcement in a variety of investigations nearly a decade ago by providing information and going undercover, the records show.

The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group that seized on the Trump administration’s policies and was a major agitator during earlier protests and the Capitol riot on Jan 6. The Proud Boys have railed against a “deep state” and work to break down the current government system, and so the revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as quite a surprise.

The details of Tarrio's cooperation, which was first reported Wednesday by Reuters, were found in a transcript of a 2014 hearing in federal court in Florida regarding his sentence for participating in a scheme involving the resale of diabetic test strips.

The prosecutor and Tarrio's defense attorney both cited Tarrio's extensive cooperation in arguing that his sentence of 30 months should be cut. The judge agreed to reduce his sentence to 16 months, the records show.

“Your Honor, frankly, in all the years, which is now more than 30 that I’ve been doing this, I’ve never had a client as prolific in terms of cooperating in any respect,” said Tarrio's lawyer at the time, Jeffrey Feiler, according to the transcript.

An email seeking comment was not immediately returned from a lawyer representing Tarrio in his current case. In an interview with Reuters, Tarrio denied ever cooperating with authorities.

After Tarrio’s 2012 indictment, he helped the government prosecute more than a dozen other people, the federal prosecutor told the judge, according to the transcript. Tarrio’s lawyer said he was the first defendant to cooperate in the case and was also involved in a variety of police undercover operations involving things like anabolic steroids and prescription narcotics.

“From day one, he was the one who wanted to talk to law enforcement, wanted to clear his name, wanted to straighten this out so that he could move on with his life. And he has in fact cooperated in a significant way,” the prosecutor said, according to the transcript.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4, two days before the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

He was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during an earlier protest in the nation's capital. The banner was ripped from Asbury United Methodist Church property, torn and set aflame in December.

Tarrio was seen with the sign in video of the incident posted on YouTube, according to a police report. When police pulled Tarrio over, officers found two unloaded magazines emblazoned with the Proud Boys logo in his bag that had a capacity of 30 rounds each, authorities said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

If it turns out to be true, he's going to get it from both sides.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If it turns out to be true, he's going to get it from both sides.

Yep. And I don't think many people are going to feel sorry for him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog