 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Punk protest group Pussy Riot declared 'extremist organization' by a Russian court

2 Comments
MOSCOW

Punk group Pussy Riot was declared an “extremist organization" by a Russian court on Monday.

The ruling, which was made by Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court, effectively outlaws the group from operating in Russia and puts anyone linked with the group at risk of criminal prosecution.

The feminist protest group first catapulted to notoriety in 2012, when its members performed a provocative “punk prayer” against President Vladimir Putin from the pulpit of Russia’s largest cathedral.

Today, members of the group remain part of Russia’s opposition, largely working in exile.

In September, five people linked with Pussy Riot — Maria Alyokhina, Taso Pletner, Olga Borisova, Diana Burkot and Alina Petrova — were handed jail terms by a Russian court after being found guilty of spreading “false information” about the Russian military, news outlet Mediazona reported. Mediazona was founded by Alyokhina alongside another Pussy Riot member, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova.

The case was linked to an anti-war music video made by the group, as well as an art performance in Germany that saw Pletner urinate on a portrait of Putin.

Alyokhina received a 13-year prison sentence, while Pletner was given 11 years. Burkot, Petrova, and Borisova were given eight years’ imprisonment. All have rejected the charges as politically motivated.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Of course: they failed to praise Putin's invasion.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Punk group Pussy Riot was declared an “extremist organization"

This is the kind of action Trumpmiller wants for the United States.

Don’t be surprised if the Trump administration designates the Democratic Party as a domestic terrorist organization (which Stephen G Miller has already asserted).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo