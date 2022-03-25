Putin's war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase

President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe. He is left with stark choices — how and where to replenish his spent ground forces, whether to attack the flow of Western arms to Ukrainian defenders, and at what cost he might escalate or widen the war.
Despite failing to score a quick victory, Putin is not relenting in the face of mounting international pressure, including sanctions that have battered his economy. The Western world is aligned largely against Putin, but there have been no indications he is losing support from the majority of the Russian public that relies predominantly on state-controlled TV for information.
Ukrainian defenders, outgunned but benefitting from years of American and NATO training and an accelerating influx of foreign arms and moral support, are showing new signs of confidence as the invading force struggles to regroup.
Russian shortcomings in Ukraine might be the biggest shock of the war so far. After two decades of modernization and professionalization, Putin’s forces have proved to be ill-prepared, poorly coordinated and surprisingly stoppable. The extent of Russian troop losses is not known in detail, although NATO estimates that between 7,000 and 15,000 have died in the first four weeks — potentially as many as Russia lost in a decade of war in Afghanistan.
Robert Gates, the former CIA director and defense secretary, said Putin “has got to be stunningly disappointed” in his military's performance.
“Here we are in Ukraine seeing conscripts not knowing why they’re there, not being very well trained, and just huge problems with command and control, and incredibly lousy tactics,” Gates said at a forum sponsored by The OSS Society, a group honoring the World War II-era intelligence agency known as the Office of Strategic Services.
Battlefield trends are difficult to reliably discern from the outside, but some Western officials say they see potentially significant shifts. Air Vice-Marshal Mick Smeath, London's defense attaché in Washington, says British intelligence assesses that Ukrainian forces probably have retaken two towns west of Kyiv, the capital.
“It is likely that successful counterattacks by Ukraine will disrupt the ability of Russian forces to reorganize and resume their own offensive towards Kyiv,” Smeath said in a brief statement Wednesday.
Ukraine’s navy said Thursday it sank a large Russian landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk.
Faced with stout Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces have resorted to bombardment of urban areas but made little progress capturing the main prize — Kyiv. The Pentagon said Wednesday that some Russian troops were digging in at defensive positions outside of Kyiv rather than attempting to advance on the capital, and that in some cases the Russians have lost ground in recent days.
In an assessment published Thursday, the Atlantic Council said a major Russian breakthrough is highly unlikely.
Not long before Putin kicked off his war Feb. 24, some U.S. military officials believed he could capture Kyiv in short order — perhaps just a few days — and that he might break the Ukrainian military within a couple of weeks. Putin, too, might have expected a quick victory, given that he did not throw the bulk of his pre-staged forces, estimated at more than 150,000, into the fight in the opening days. Nor did his air force assert itself. He has made only limited use of electronic warfare and cyberattacks.
Putin is resorting to siege tactics against key Ukrainian cities, bombing from afar with his ground troops largely stagnant.
Stephen Biddle, a professor of international affairs at Columbia University, says Putin's shift is likely based on a hope that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give up rather than allow the killing and destruction to continue.
“This plan is very unlikely to work. Slaughtering innocent civilians and destroying their homes and communities is mostly just stiffening Ukrainian resistance and resolve,” Biddle said in an email exchange.
Ukrainian units have begun counterattacking in some areas, according to John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary. But the Ukrainians face an uphill battle even as the United States and its allies accelerate and widen a flow of critical weapons and supplies, including anti-aircraft missiles and armed drones. Biden has vowed to seek longer-range air defense systems for Ukraine as well as anti-ship missiles. Last week he approved a new $800 million package of arms for Ukraine.
Philip Breedlove, a retired Air Force general who served as the top NATO commander in Europe from 2013 to 2016 and is now a Europe specialist with the Middle East Institute, said Ukraine may not win the war outright, but the outcome will be determined by what Zelenskyy is willing to accept in a negotiated settlement.
“I think it's highly unlikely that Russia is going to be defeated in detail on the battlefield,” Breedlove said, because Russia has a large reserve of forces it could call on. But Ukraine might see winning as forcing Russia to pay such a high price that it is willing to strike a deal and withdraw.
“I think there is a chance of that,” Breedlove said.
With the war's outcome in doubt, so too is Putin's wider goal of overturning the security order that has existed in Europe since the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Putin demands that NATO refuse membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet states like Georgia, and that the alliance roll back its military presence to positions held prior to expanding into Eastern Europe.
NATO leaders have rejected Putin's demands, and with uncharacteristic speed are bolstering the allied force presence in Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, which border Ukraine, and in Bulgaria, which like Ukraine sits on the Black Sea.
“We are united in our resolve to counter Russia’s attempts to destroy the foundations of international security and stability,” leaders of the 30 allied nations said in a joint statement after meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
The human tragedy unfolding in Ukraine has overshadowed a worry across Europe that Putin could, by miscalculation if not by intent, escalate the conflict by using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine or attempt to punish neighboring NATO nations for their support for Ukraine by attacking them militarily.
“Unfortunately there is now not a single country that can live with the illusion that they are safe and secure,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said, referring to his fellow European members of NATO.
With that threat in mind, the United States and other allied countries have begun assembling combat forces in Bulgaria and other Eastern European NATO countries — not to enter the war directly but to send Putin the message that if he were to widen his war he would face allied resistance.
Speaking at a windswept training range in Bulgaria last week, U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Mannina of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment said the tension is palpable.
“We're very aware that there's a war going on only a few hundred miles from us,” he said.
Blacklabel
So now Ukraine wants the US to “supply” them 500 javelins and 500 stingers a day.
notice it doesn’t say let them purchase. Give them. For free.
so the Population of the USA takes all these negatives of sanctions, gives him 13.6 billion dollars and now 1000 free weapons a day?
While it takes 2 hours a day in wages to buy gasoline for a US worker to get to work and home?
UChosePoorly
Blacklabel - Thanks for your concern, but you don't need to worry about us here in the US. We will be fine. We are a wealthy nation and our economy is insulated from the sanctions more than the EU and other countries.
zichi
America is not the only country supplying Ukraine with weapons. Yesterday the Ukrainians sank a Russian troop carrier.
"A Russian landing ship has been destroyed and two other vessels have been damaged in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk, say Ukrainian officials."
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60859337
Fighto!
@ Zichi - fantastic news. Thanks for the link.
Ukraine is fighting bravely and fiercely defending their sovereign land.
Keep repelling those fascist invaders, keep blowing up their tanks and troop carriers, and sending them back home.
Sven Asai
Nice sample for all that double or multiple sided information and propaganda spreading , especially in times of conflicts or wars. No one here ever really knows or can know why the ship exploded, if it even really was there or anywhere else or video shootage from years before or if the Ukrainians attacked or a mentally sick own Russian soldier or just by accidental explosion and if it sank or is still maneuverable etc.
Olegek
So... who promised a quick victory?
Russian spend forces are not "spent" - here the main problem of Kiev.
It's a problem of some US military officials.
Express sister
"Joke's on you, I wanted a protracted war that sapped my country's resources while getting sanctioned at hitherto unforeseen levels from the international community as prices for my people rise dramatically. You fell right into my trap!" - Vladimir Putin, apparently.
Monty
It is exactly like I said this morning in another thread here on JT.
The Russians will probably lose this war.
Therefore they become more brutal and more inhuman in their actions.
And they will not stop until they murdered everyone around them.
And to reach their goal, extinguish a complete nation, these mass murderers will not hesitate to use whatever is necessary. Even chemical weapons or even nukes!
Because Putin, his followers and supporters are completely insane!
This insane mob can just be stopped by the Russian Population.
Someone must wake up the Russian Population from the brainwashed and censored BS they were shown everyday by the Russian Media.
Someone must show the Russian Population what their massmurdering leaders are doing in the Ukraine.
Mickelicious
I suspected it was a screenshot from an old episode of I Love Lucy, and you have confirmed my suspicions.
Olegek
1 Main Ukrainian forces concentrated in urban areas (not outside and Ukraine is biggest country in Europe).
2 Russian forces try to surround rather than storm Kiev.
The main goal - Ukrainian Army (artillery tanks and planes.)
Not sank but seriously damaged there was a big fire
It was flooded to avoid an explosion of ammunition in the hold
Pukey2
Exactly. The Russians have the capability to flatten Ukraine just like how America flattened Iraq, but it doesn't want to do that. The problem is the Ukrainian army is hiding among the residential areas using innocent civilians as human shields. This is how they work, along with forcing foreign volunteers (including medics) to go to the frontline. Compared to America and its past wars based on American lies, Russia is actually showing restraint. But don't wait for the MSM to tell you that.
Mickelicious
I'm not crying, there's something in my eye.
Olegek
Yes. It was so exactly before the "special operation" in Ukraine.
100% truth.
The main reason for this "operation" - Ukraine come to close to NATO membership.
And this is unacceptable for Russia.
UChosePoorly
You guys need help.
Express sister
Russia bombed a children's hospital.
Eastman
many words,but NEVER reason written why Russia have attacked?
some kind of "memory issues" for some?
gcbel
It wasn’t a shock to anyone paying attention these past decades. The why is easy… still nice Grozny, nothing really been done, political patronage, endemic corruption, failure to invest in the basics, relying on conscripts then treating them awfully, show weapons… The surprise is why so many including Putin!) believed Russia was X times the force it actually is in reality.
Now they are starting to find themselves fixed in place, one of the worst places to be, on their way to being attrited.
Paul
Are you referring to Hitler? You know his skull is in a vault under Red Square while the rest of his ashes were scattered over a part of Siberia?
Express sister
...so?
Olegek
The ship was next to the quay wall
it was unloading (so - not moving at all)
Ground-to-ground missile strike (one of the versions) or sabotage
But there just isn't enough depth for the ship to sink.
It was not in open sea.