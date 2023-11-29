Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to VTB Bank Chairman Andrei Kostin during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
world

Putin accuses West of trying to 'dismember and plunder' Russia in ranting speech

2 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, in a ranting speech before a presidential election campaign, cast Moscow's military action in Ukraine as an existential battle against purported attempts by the West to destroy Russia.

Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades and is the longest-serving Russian leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, is expected to soon declare his intention to seek another six-year term in a presidential election next March.

“We are defending the security and well-being of our people, the highest, historical right to be Russia — a strong, independent power, a country-civilization,” Putin said, accusing the U.S. and its allies of trying to “dismember and plunder” Russia.

Ukraine and its Western allies have condemned the Russian action against Ukraine as an unprovoked act of aggression.

“We are now fighting for the freedom of not only Russia, but the whole world,” Putin said in a speech to participants of a meeting organized by the Russian Orthodox Church.

He denounced what he described as Western “Russophobia,” claiming that “our diversity and unity of cultures, traditions, languages, and ethnic groups simply don't fit into the logic of Western racists and colonialists, into their cruel scheme of total depersonalization, disunity, suppression and exploitation.”

“If they can’t do it by force, they will try to sow strife,” he said, vowing to block “any outside interference, provocations with the aim of causing interethnic or interreligious conflicts as aggressive actions against our country, as an attempt to once again foment terrorism and extremism in Russia as a tool to fight us.”

Russian authorities have intensified their crackdown on dissent amid the fighting in Ukraine, arresting and imprisoning protesters and activists and silencing independent news outlets.

Putin said that the U.S.-dominated global order has become increasingly decrepit, declaring that “it is our country that is now at the forefront of creating a more equitable world order."

"And I want to emphasize: without a sovereign, strong Russia, no lasting, stable world order is possible,” he said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

“We are now fighting for the freedom of not only Russia, but the whole world,” Putin said 

That’s a joke, right?

Russian authorities have intensified their crackdown on dissent

That’s not a joke.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Ah yes, the West is trying to make up for its strategic lack of Bortch.

The Russians make nothing but junk and all their resources are freely available on the open market.

Mini-me tried to bully the West. (So far) the West has stood firm. So like all bullies that get stood up to, he blathers and whines.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Advent Calendars to Count Down to Christmas Day in Japan 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Nanrakuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog