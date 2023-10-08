Putin ally suggests postponing March presidential election, or excluding rivals

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's Chechnya region and close ally of President Vladimir Putin, proposed on Saturday that a presidential election due next March should either be postponed due to the war in Ukraine or limited to one candidate - Putin.
The Kremlin leader, who turned 71 on Saturday, has said he will not announce if he will run before parliament calls the election, which by law it is due to do in December.
Putin has dominated Russia for more than two decades and, having suppressed all significant political opposition, would be all but certain to win an election and, as widely expected, extend his stay in the Kremlin to 2030.
However, Russia's failures in the war, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", have made events less predictable.
The state-run RIA news agency said Kadyrov had spoken on Saturday at a rally in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny, put at 25,000 people, to mark Putin's birthday.
"I propose now, while the 'special military operation' is under way, to unanimously decide that we will have one candidate in the elections - Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Kadyrov was quoted as saying.
"Or temporarily call off the elections, because there's no one else who could defend our country today," added the Chechen strongman, a Putin protege who has raised his public profile since the war began.
Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has become his biggest challenge.
Far from swiftly taking control of Russia's neighbour and thwarting its attempts to draw closer to the West, he controls less than a fifth of Ukraine, with front lines static, military spending soaring, and hundreds of thousands of Russians fighting a war they did not volunteer for.
He has also ruptured relations with the West, which has imposed sweeping economic sanctions, armed Ukraine at huge cost, and expanded and reinforced the U.S.-led NATO alliance.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
5 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
At least Kadyrov is honest about the reality.
Thuban
The Chechnya fought a brutal war (sponsored by the West) against the Russian military 20 years ago.
The Chechens insurgent terrorists were crushed.
Now Chechens adore Putin and Chechen units are fiercely loyal to Russia and volunteer in droves to fight for the motherland.
If history is a guide, after Moscow rebuilds Ukraine and supports their education system, the parts of Ukraine currently not entirely loyal to the Kremlin will eventually become loyal.
2020hindsights
Thuban
The state-run RIA news agency said Kadyrov had spoken on Saturday at a rally in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny, put at 25,000 people, to mark Putin's birthday.
Sponsored by the West? Give me a break.
Were they terrorists? Or did Putin stage terrorism in Russia and blame Chechens?
You are way off base here, mate. Chechens do not adore Putin, in fact they depise him.
I think it's unlikely that Russia will pay reparations after they are forced out of Ukraine.
That's what Putin wants and he is prepared to Russify Ukraine to achieve it. Luckily, he will fail.
Strangerland
To authoritarians, the people get elections wrong, so they want to stop them
2020hindsights
Why is he saying this? It already is limited to one candidate, Putin, so why say the 'secret' thing out loud? If you are popular enough to oppose Putin, you will be put in prison and if you get a media following, that media will be shut down.