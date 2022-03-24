Putin going to G20 in Bali summit 'a step too far': Australian PM

Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit with other world leaders at this year's G20 summit would be "a step too far", Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.
Putin has already been invited to the G20 heads of state summit in November by this year's host Jakarta, and he intends to be there, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said this week.
But Morrison objected, citing Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine.
"I think we need to have people in the room that aren't invading other countries," he said.
The prime minister said he had been in "direct contact" with Indonesian President Joko Widodo about Putin's attendance at the Group of 20, which brings together the world's top economies, including the United States, China, Japan and some European nations.
"Russia has invaded Ukraine. This is a violent and aggressive act that shatters the international rule of law," Morrison told a news conference in Melbourne. "And the idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin... for me, is a step too far."
China this week described Russia as an "important member" of the G20 and said no member had the right to expel another country, after Washington raised the prospect of excluding Moscow.
Morrison noted that Australia and the Netherlands this month have also launched fresh legal proceedings against Russia over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down over Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing everyone on board.
International investigators say it was struck by a surface-to-air missile originally brought from a Russian military base.
"So we know Vladimir Putin’s form when it comes to taking the lives of innocent civilians," Morrison said. "I am not shocked by their barbarity. I am not shocked by their arrogance in what they are seeking to impose on Ukraine. And that’s why Australia has been one of the strongest in taking action in relation to Russia."
Australia announced Sunday a ban on all exports of alumina and bauxite to Russia while pledging more weapons and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
The government says Australia has leveled 476 sanctions against Russian individuals and institutions since the invasion began on February 24.© 2022 AFP
18 Comments
geronimo2006
I disagree. I think he should go to find out how angry people are and the support Ukraine is getting. He might being getting a lot of misinformation right now by those around him who are probably fearful. This is a big part of the problem.
ClippetyClop
I have doubts that Vlad will still be around by November nor his ruined country be eligible to be part of a G20
fxgai
What are the Indonesians thinking.
Russia should be excluded from every international gathering, and the Chinese CCP commies too if they don’t like it.
Speed
Imagine sitting near or even shaking hands with that guy. The other G20 nations should cancel if Russia insists on going.
Ingvar
USA needs to put a leash on it's Australian poodle before it gets kicked.
Ingvar
The Ukraine will be what it has been for almost all of it's history, a region of Russia. Specifically, the borderland of the Russian whelm.
Kaerimashita
"I think we need to have people in the room that aren't invading other countries," he said.
This must be a new rule introduced in the last month or so. Don't believe it has been previously applied.....
John-San
Well here their chance to kill Putin, If I was one of the delegates who can get near Putin, I would have no problem with blowing Putin head of his shoulders.
rainyday
This could be the end of the G20 as a functioning body.
Peter14
Putin may be arrested there as a war criminal and transported for trail back to Europe.
Haha, Australia says what it wants, when it wants and that anyone thinks the USA can "put a leash" on is cutely naive. Your thinking along the lines of Putin and CCP who often have their vassal states on a leash. Australia has allies but is nobodies vassal.
Guessing you meant realm but that is also cute and very wrong, and thats Russia these days, always seems to get things very very wrong.
Peter14
ClippetyClop
What sort of lunatic looks at a world map and thinks, “Hmm, Russia needs to be bigger. Needs more whelm”?
tooheysnew
the same could be said about you
i agree
I agree with the thinking, but you need to do it Russian style - toxic poison
Seesaw7
Let's send some Novichok to Bali !
Cricky
Fair call, Putin was the only person to welcome the Saudi prince with a hand shake. After the Prince ordered the dismembered of an actual person. So beside his very expense suits he is an extremely brutal person who has no empathy for anyone. He should have no contact with actual humans as he has stepped well out of that category. How many times do people have to be taught , poised radiated tea, poised radiated spray, shot in the back of the head, jailed. He is relentless and death follows his every move.
Extra Virgin Palm Oil
There is no "The" in the country Ukraine's name.
Also, Kyiv was founded in 482 AD while the first known reference to Moscow was made in 1147.
You're so under-realming.
Michael Machida
When Putin started the Putin War, he became an obsolete member of the G20. He became nothing.
Ingvar
Is that why he (the Saudi prince) was too busy to take Biden's call? The UAE monarch was too busy as well.
USA needs to train its Australian poodle better. At the G20 Putin is more popular than Biden and is Australia even invited? It's from in the top 20 of influential countries. I would think they are too busy at home beating their wives and GFs.
UChosePoorly
Ingvar, now you are just trolling for reactions. I had you pegged as sincere before, but not after this comment:
Subtlety is the key, my friend/
Peter14
Awww, upset Australia is dissing you favorite murderer? Too bad.
Yeah Russian version of reality where everything gets reversed.
Influence is not a factor in G20 and lucky for Russia.
Russian GDP was 200 billion higher than Australia's before the sanctions so now its going to have a smaller economy than even Australia's at 13. Opps how sad for Russia.
OMG how mindless are some posters?
Would think Putin is too busy murdering neighbors and locking up Russians to attend.