Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are set to hold their first summit in Geneva on June 16. Photo: AFP/File
world

Putin says he hopes Biden will be less impulsive than Trump

WASHINGTON

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope Friday that Joe Biden will be less impulsive than his predecessor Donald Trump ahead of his first summit with the new U.S. leader.

In an interview with NBC News, Putin described Biden as a "career man" who spent his life in politics after the "colorful" Trump.

"It is my great hope that, yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting U.S. president," he said, according to a translation by NBC News.

Biden plans to raise a range of U.S. complaints, including over purported Russian election interference and hacking, in the summit with Putin on Wednesday in Geneva at the end of the new president's first foreign trip.

Putin had openly admitted that in the 2016 vote he supported Trump, who had voiced admiration for the Russian leader and notoriously at their first summit appeared to accept his denials of election interference.

Biden has said he is under no illusions about Putin and has described him as "a killer" in light of a series of high-profile deaths including of Kremlim critic Boris Nemtsov.

Asked if he is "a killer," Putin said the term was part of "macho behavior" common in Hollywood.

Such discourse "is part of U.S. political culture where it's considered normal. By the way, not here, it is not considered normal here," he said.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

I think this meeting will be about China and Taiwan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I am sure Biden will be out to please Putin.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I wonder if Biden can please Putin as much as Trump did.

Trump continues to assert his admiration for Putin.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/g7-summit-donald-trump-indicates-he-still-believes-vladimir-putin-over-us-intelligence-agencies-as-he-taunts-joe-biden/HXFFZ6VBU3QDGPWWBG6ELFFL3Q/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

