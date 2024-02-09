Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with U.S. television host Tucker Carlson, in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with U.S. television host Tucker Carlson in Moscow on Feb 6. Photo: Reuters/Tucker Carlson Network
world

Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia

0 Comments
By David Ljunggren, Ronald Popeski and David Brunnstrom
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that aired on Thursday that Russia will fight for its interests but has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine to other countries such as Poland and Latvia.

Putin made the comment in a more than two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson, his first with an American journalist since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Asked if he could imagine a scenario in which he would send Russian troops to Poland, a NATO member. Putin replied:

"Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest."

The interview was conducted in Moscow on Tuesday and aired on tuckercarlson.com.

Putin spoke in Russian and his remarks were dubbed into English. He began with lengthy remarks about Russia's relations with Ukraine, Poland and other countries.

The Kremlin said Putin agreed to the Carlson interview because the approach of the former Fox News host differed from the "one-sided" reporting of the Ukraine conflict by many Western news outlets.

Carlson is considered to have close connections to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to be the Republican Party candidate in the November U.S. presidential election.

Trump has called for de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, in which the Biden administration has strongly backed the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and complained about the billions of dollars in aid sent so far.

For his part, Carlson has said much Western media coverage of the war is biased in Kyiv's favor.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot 6 Word Video Contest

Share your storytelling and video talents in the GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest on the theme of “Japan & Relationships” for a chance to win a total of ¥75,000 in awards!

Entry deadline is Feb 26th

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Stirrings of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog