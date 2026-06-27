Putin, Lukashenko hold talks at tense point in Ukraine war

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, in Moscow, Russia February 26, 2026. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks on Friday, ‌the Kremlin said, and discussions were expected to focus on the war in Ukraine.

Meeting at Putin's Valdai residence in northwestern ‌Russia, the two leaders addressed trade and ⁠economic cooperation, the implementation of joint ⁠projects and issues ⁠of regional security.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told ‌state news agency TASS that no press statements or ⁠document signings were ⁠planned after the meeting.

The meeting follows mounting tension between Belarus and Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says he believes Putin is trying to get Lukashenko ⁠to step up his support for Russia ⁠in the conflict.

Moscow and Minsk ‌deny that, and Belarus says it is Ukraine and the West that are fueling tensions. Lukashenko said on Thursday he had met representatives of Zelenskyy ‌and warned them not to try to drag his country into war.

Putin and Lukashenko are close allies and meet frequently. The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of threatening the sovereignty of Belarus after Zelenskyy last Friday gave Minsk a week to remove signal relay ​stations he said were being used to help guide Russian attacks.

The Kremlin said on Monday that ‌Putin and Lukashenko were expected to discuss Zelenskyy's remarks "in the foreseeable future".

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the relay stations had stopped working, ‌although there was no independent confirmation of this.

While ⁠Lukashenko has not sent ⁠Belarusian troops to fight alongside ​Russia, he let Putin use Belarus as ⁠a launchpad to ‌attack Ukraine in February 2022 and ​later agreed to let Russia station tactical nuclear missiles on Belarusian territory.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.