Putin OKs revised Russian national security strategy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a revised version of Russia’s national security strategy that envisages “symmetrical and asymmetrical measures” in response to foreign states' “unfriendly actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia.
Putin signed a decree approving the strategy on Friday, according to the Kremlin website.
The 44-page document was published Saturday on a government website and outlined Russia's national interests and priorities. It stated that “actions of some countries are aimed at instigating disintegration processes in the Commonwealth of Independent States in order to destroy Russia’s ties with its traditional allies," and claimed that "a number of states call Russia a threat and even a military adversary.”
Russia remains committed to using political and diplomatic means to resolve international and national conflicts, the document read. At the same time, Moscow “considers it legitimate to take symmetrical and asymmetric measures” to thwart and prevent “unfriendly actions" by foreign states that "threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.”
Russia’s relations with the U.S. and its allies have been at post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, accusations of Russian interference in U.S. elections, hacking attacks and other events.
Earlier this week Putin described as a “provocation” a June 23 incident in the Black Sea in which Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of Britain’s HMS Defender to force it from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.
Britain, which like most other nations does not recognize Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, insisted the Defender wasn’t fired upon and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.
“It was clearly a provocation, a complex one involving not only the British but also the Americans,” Putin said Wednesday during his annual televised call-in show, charging that a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft that took off from the Greek island of Crete was operating in concert with the British ship to monitor the Russian military’s response to the British destroyer.
The Russian leader lamented that the incident closely followed his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva.
"The world is undergoing a radical change," he said. "Our U.S. partners realize that, and that's why the Geneva meeting took place. But on the other hand, they are trying to secure their monopolist stance, resulting in threats and destructive action such as drills, provocations and sanctions."
GdTokyo
Let me guess, more vodka.
Puttie, the United States Navy can and will sail anywhere its ’allowed by international law. That includes the waterway you claim under your illegal annexation of Crimea.
Joeintokyo
Has the U.S. actually annexed any of its land legally? I certainly don't recall any indigenous vote of over 95% in favor of joining the U.S.
GdTokyo
Fair point but that is not the subject of this article and forceful annexation is not made better by a suspect vote.
Burning Bush
Why does the US Air Force avoid flying through Crimea if it doesn't recognize Russian jurisdiction over the airspace?
P. Smith
Because Russia has occupied Crimea and has air defense systems. It’s called caution, and is unrelated to the jurisdictional issue.
Burning Bush
Russian Naval ships deploy air defence systems when they travel through international waters but the US air force ignores them and flies over the ships anyways because the US considers the waters international.
US Air Force planes also routinely fly through Russian Air Defence controlled air space around Syria.
However the US Air Force does not fly over Crimea, meaning it recognizes Russian sovereignty over that territory.
P. Smith
Incorrect. You’ve created a false duality.
Commodore Perry
At the same time, Moscow “considers it legitimate to take symmetrical and asymmetric measures” to thwart and prevent “unfriendly actions" by foreign states that "threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.”
Countries have the right to defend themselves. Simple concept. And the US respects the rights of those countries, which is why it doesn't fly over Russian territory in Crimea.
It recognizes countries' sovereignty, which is why it supports Israel's right to defend its land and similar recognizes Russia's agreement with the people of Crimea.
P. Smith
Never miss an opportunity to mention Israel.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 09:52 pm JST
A logical analogous statement that is fitting for this article and the accompanying posts.
P. Smith
More of a scratching your itch to mention Israel.
Commodore Perry
A country you have mentioned twice here, and I have only once?
Desert Tortoise
All of are all missing the point on maritime law. The term "Innocent Passage" in the context of maritime law means a ship may pass through the territorial waters of another nation if doing so is the fastest route from one port to another. The ship doing so must pass through these territorial waters as expeditiously as possible, may not stop, fish, conduct military operations or do anything else but pass through and go on their way. There is no restriction on military ships using innocent passage per se, but again they cannot conduct any kind of military operations and must hasten through without stopping. The Brits muddied the waters by claiming Russia has no claim to those waters. If they had stuck to the story the ship was exercising innocent passage and left it at that the Russians would have no grounds to complain.
https://maritime-executive.com/editorials/what-does-the-law-of-the-sea-say-about-the-hms-defender-incident
Desert Tortoise
Are you sure about that? Let's just say in my own experience US aircraft very much flew over Russian and other unfriendly country's airspace. I think the US has air vehicles that can fly pretty much anywhere undetected now. We have a long history of flying things like B-50s (updated B-29 and a few were shot down over Russia), U-2s, SR-71s and others over PRC and the USSR back in the day. I would actually be disappointed if the US wasn't flying a stealth something over Russia and China. Satellites can only capture so much and the fellows on the ground hide stuff when the satellite passes over. Aircraft can arrive unannounced and see what the satellite missed. Just saying .................