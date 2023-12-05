Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Putin plans to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia this week, according to Russian media reports

0 Comments

President Vladimir Putin plans to visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week, Russian media outlets reported Monday.

Putin will travel to the two countries for a working visit, during which he will meet the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Russian state news agencies Tass and Ria Novosti said, citing the Shot Telegram channel and Russian news website Life.

Putin will visit Saudi Arabia where his “negotiations will primarily be with the crown prince," shortly after making a trip to the UAE, the Shot Telegram channel quoted presidential aide Yuri Ushakov as saying.

The UAE is currently hosting the U.N. Climate Change Conference, but it is not clear if Putin will attend.

“I hope that these will be very useful negotiations, which we consider extremely important,” Ushakov was quoted as saying by Life news. Neither state news agency appeared to be able to independently confirm the reports.

Putin will be making the visit at a time when Russia wants to advance its role as a power broker in the conflict in the Middle East and challenge western narratives over the war in Ukraine.

Putin currently risks arrest if he leaves Russia after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Since the warrant was issued, Putin chose not to attend a BRICS summit in South Africa because the country would be obliged to arrest Putin upon arrival as it is a signatory to the international court's treaty.

Because neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE have signed the ICC's founding treaty, neither country would be forced to arrest him.

The notice against Putin in March was the first time the global court issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. The ICC said in a statement that Putin is accused of the war crime of " unlawful deportation " of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Because Saudi Arabia just dropped the Petrol Dollar.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Interesting to compare the speedy ICC action on Putin compared to the foot dragging of 15 years of inaction against Israel.

Took 5 years to determine is Palestine as a' place" able to initiate action in the Court.

Court still looking at "procedural matters " before moving forward.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE have signed the ICC's founding treaty

Neither has the United States of America

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo