Putin: Russia will never extradite citizens accused by U.S.

Russia will "never" extradite any of the 13 Russians indicted by the United States for election-meddling, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, even as he insisted they didn't act on behalf of his government.
Putin's comments in an NBC News interview airing Sunday illustrated the long odds that the Russian operatives will ever appear in U.S. court to answer charges of running a massive, secret social media trolling and targeted messaging operation to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The United States has no extradition treaty with Moscow and can't compel it to hand over citizens, and a provision in Russia's constitution prohibits extraditing its citizens to foreign countries.
"Never. Never. Russia does not extradite its citizens to anyone," Putin said.
Even if the Russians never face justice in the United States, the sweeping indictment served the added purpose of increasing the public's awareness about the elaborate foreign campaign to meddle in American democracy, legal experts have said. For years, the Justice Department has supported indicting foreigners in absentia as a way to shame them and make it harder for them to travel abroad.
The detailed, 37-page indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller last month alleges Russian operatives working for the Internet Research Agency used fake social media accounts and on-the-ground political organizing to exacerbate divisive political issues in the U.S. Posing as American activists, the operatives tried to conceal the effort's Russian roots by purchasing space on U.S. computer servers and using U.S. email providers.
Yet Putin argued his government has little to answer for until the U.S. provides "some materials, specifics and data." He said Russia would be "prepared to look at them and talk about it," while repeating his government's insistence that it had no role in directing the operatives to act against the United States.
"I know that they do not represent the Russian state, the Russian authorities," Putin said. "What they did specifically, I have no idea."
Tommy Jones
Yet Putin argued his government has little to answer for until the U.S. provides "some materials, specifics and data."
Sounds exactly like our conservative posters. It's easy to make this assertion knowing that revealing this information could harm intelligence sources and methods.
Blacklabel
It’s a serious charge. Don’t make it if you can’t prove it. No one wants to hear that you have all this evidence but you can’t show it to us. If that’s the case then you don’t make the charge in the first place.
Tommy Jones
That's not how things in the real world work.
Blacklabel
Sure it is. Allegations have to be proven.
PTownsend
No one? Exaggerate much? Curious why some Trump supporters are so defensive about allegations of Russian meddling in US elections. And why some seem to use social media and online forums in similar ways to those used by Russian's alleged meddlers.
Blacklabel
USA Today poll:
2018 Poll: Immigration/Gun Control Top Issues for Voters; Russia ‘Collusion’ Dead Last.
Not even 1% (.5%) of those surveyed said Russia/election meddling was the top issue even though the media keep hyping it while majorities even believed that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, will continue to do so, and President Donald Trump has not been forceful enough addressing the issue.
so yeah next to nobody cares anymore. This is the liberal poll where everyone accepts all the unproven talking points that this even happened in the first place. Still don’t care.
stormcrow
How about Trump? If we gave him to you, would you keep him permanently?
Strangerland
You don't realize that you misread that? The quote, that you posted was that Not even 1% (.5%) of those surveyed said Russia/election meddling was the top issue. It did not make any claims as to whether people care about election meddling or not, it only showed that it's not people's top issue. It may be the second most important issue for 99% of the people for all we know.
PTownsend
Thank you for sharing your interpretation of a poll. I read:
http://www.suffolk.edu/news/76195.php#.WpydVWaB3Vo
CrazyJoe
No surprise. We should have a trial in abstentia anyway, to establish the facts; or at least have Mueller lay out the alleged factual basis for the charges.
Tommy Jones
Yes, in a court of law. Give it some time to reach a court instead of bitching that the investigation hasn't leaked evidence yet. I thought you guys were against leaks.
smithinjapan
Blacklabel: "Sure it is. Allegations have to be proven."
That's cute, coming from you -- a guy who not only believes alternative facts when spouted from Trump and the WH, but make them up yourself.
Strangerland
He even posted some fake news today, though to be fair, he didn't fact check it first and so didn't realize it was fake.
Blacklabel
Except it wasn’t fake news. It fully met the liberal standard for anti-trump news which is “someone said someone else said something”.
So why are we accusing all the way to Putin level if no one had been convicted or anything? I agree with him in this case. Show the evidence or be quiet.
Strangerland
It was. The article claimed that Obama said ''. There has literally been nothing to show that Obama has ever said this. Therefore it is fake nows.
No it didn't.
1) That's not the liberal standard.
2) The article didn't even claim someone said it. It literally made up a fake quote that has not been attributed to anyone.
This is the problem. The right freaks out about things, then you dig deeper, and they are freaking out about fake news that never existed, and blaming it on liberals.
Blacklabel
Yet the article from The NY Times is still on the internet and has not been retracted do they obviously think it’s true and so do I.
Anyway back to Russia. Serious allegations have been made so where is the proof? Or maybe cause investigation is still going on people shouldn’t have made those allegations yet?
Tommy Jones
First, adults use the term "evidence."
Second, investigations are started after allegations are leveled.