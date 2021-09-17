Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 68-year-old leader earlier said he was self-isolating Photo: Sputnik/AFP
world

Putin says dozens in Kremlin inner circle have COVID

5 Comments
By Anastasia CLARK
MOSCOW

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his inner circle at the Kremlin had tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected over seven million people in the badly-hit country.

Earlier this week, the 68-year-old Putin said he was self-isolating after announcing an outbreak among members of his entourage.

"Cases of the coronavirus were detected in my inner circle. Not just one or two but several dozen people," Putin said, speaking via video link at a meeting of a Moscow-led security alliance.

Putin had been due to attend the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe in person, but said Tuesday he would instead join remotely.

News of the extent of the outbreak at the Kremlin comes a day before staggered three-day parliamentary elections open in Russia to limit the spread of the virus.

Authorities have gone to great lengths to protect Putin -- who has been vaccinated with Russia's homegrown Sputnik V jab -- since the start of the pandemic.

Foreign leaders, journalists and officials have all had to self-isolate before meeting the longtime Russian leader.

Putin this week met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and athletes returning from the Tokyo Paralympic Games, just before the Kremlin said he was self-isolating.

Russia has the fifth-highest number of recorded COVID cases, according to an AFP tally, and has struggled to rein in infections despite easy access to vaccines.

According to the latest figures, the country has recorded more than 7 million cases and 195,041 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe.

Infections have been falling in recent days after a spike this summer, but health officials still reported 18,841 new cases and 792 new deaths on Wednesday.

Authorities have struggled with a vaccine-skeptic population, with independent polls showing that a majority of Russians do not plan to be inoculated.

As of Tuesday, about 40.2 million of Russia's 146 million people had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies COVID data from the regions.

Russia has several homegrown vaccines freely available to the public, but does not distribute any Western-made jabs.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's outbreak, and a host of regions have introduced mandatory vaccination measures to speed up the inoculation drive, and Putin has repeatedly called on Russians to get vaccinated.

The Kremlin initially set a goal of fully inoculating 60 percent of Russia's population by September, but later dropped that target even though free jabs have been available since early December.

Russian authorities have been accused of vastly downplaying the effects of the pandemic and, after a tight first lockdown in 2020, have refrained from introducing new restrictive measures.

The country instead pinned its hopes of curtailing the pandemic on its four homegrown vaccines -- Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and the one-dose Sputnik Light.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

(Fake Gasp) Say it isn’t so!

Introduced a vaccine without Phase 3 trials, There is no clinical proof that it’s either safe or effective. Gets shunned by the general public. And Several dozen of Vlad’s inner circle gets infected?

Who could have foreseen that coming???

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Aside from this story properly bringing into international scrutiny their Спутник V vaccine, let alone their ability to execute even basic precautions for keeping their leadership healthy and safe from COVID-19, at least they were slightly transparent about this mess. Any degree of self-examination and self-critique, no matter how small, must always be welcome from the world's authoritarian regimes and their ridiculous sycophants.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well Sputnik isn’t really a vaccine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Russia has the fifth-highest number of recorded COVID cases, according to an AFP tally, and has struggled to rein in infections despite easy access to vaccines.

That’s not a surprise, Russia has a lot of poor people who live in unhygienic conditions. It is a Petri dish for the virus.

According to the latest figures, the country has recorded more than 7 million cases and 195,041 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe.

A substandard medical system, poorly educated doctors and a lack of awareness amongst the population will do that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Funny, usually most people here don't believe anything Putin says, but you guys believe him this time?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog