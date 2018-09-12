Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This still taken from CCTV and issued by the Metropolitan Police in London shows Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov at Salisbury train station on March 3, 2018. British prosecutors have charged two Russian men, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, in absentia with the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. Photo: Metropolitan Police via AP
world

Putin says Russia has identified suspects in Novichok poisoning

MOSCOW

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and that there is "nothing criminal" about them.

Britain last week named two men as key suspects in the nerve-agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Britain said the men work for Russian military intelligence.

Putin said on Wednesday that Russian officials "know who these people are" and insisted they do not work for the military. Putin called on the two men to contact the media and "tell about themselves."

After the Skripals were poisoned March 4, Britain and more than two dozen other countries expelled a total of 150 Russian spies working under diplomatic cover. Russia kicked out a similar number of those countries' envoys.

Check out the evidence. CCTV showed both men at exactly same place at exactly the same time. Photoshop? Exact same spot.

