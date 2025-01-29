Putin says there is a way to organize talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv not willing

Ukraine could find a legal way to hold peace talks with Russia on ending their nearly three-year-old war, but Moscow sees no willingness on Kyiv's part to engage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
Putin told Russian state television that negotiations with Ukraine were complicated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "illegitimacy" in remaining in power beyond his mandate with no authority to sign documents.
"But essentially, if they want to proceed, there is a legal way to do it. Let the chairman of the Rada (Ukraine's parliament) handle it in accordance with the constitution," Putin told top Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin. "If there is a desire, we can resolve any legal issues. However, so far, we simply do not see such a desire."
If Ukraine showed a desire to negotiate and seek compromises, Putin said, "let anyone suitable lead those talks. We will naturally secure what meets our interests.
"But in terms of signing documents, everything has to be done in a way that legal experts confirm the legitimacy of those who are authorized by the Ukrainian state to sign these agreements."
Russia has long alleged that Zelenskyy no longer has legal authority as his term in office ran out in May 2024 and no presidential election has since been held.
Ukraine's constitution empowers the speaker of parliament to act if the president is unable to do so.
But Ukrainian authorities say Zelenskyy remains the legitimate president on grounds that martial law has been in effect since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. They say wartime conditions do not allow for an election to be held.
In his comments, Putin said that if Ukraine's Western allies backed the notion of talks it would be simple to find a legal way to proceed with them. Putin said he had sent "an appropriate signal" to this effect to former President Joe Biden.
In addition, Putin said, a legal means could be found to rescind a 2022 Ukrainian presidential decree that Moscow says barred any talks with the Russian leadership.
Zelenskyy said last week that the decree, signed after Russia unilaterally annexed four Ukrainian regions, only barred negotiations with Ukrainian groups outside his authority and was aimed at blocking talks with separatists.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The fuhrer that violated at least four international agreements to invade Ukraine insists in legality. Cute.
TaiwanIsNotChina
*on legality
JJE
The lack of legitimacy, and how that will influence a future government observing any agreement, are serious concerns.
This is Kyiv's problem and not Moscow's as they won't sign any dud agreement. Moscow will laugh it out of the room.
JJE
Are you of the impression a memorandum is a treaty (or that anyone ratified it)?
JJE
These people view themselves and their land as Russian now.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's written down and signed which is more than some things russia P&Ms about. Also there are the other three violations including of the UN Charter.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump wants to negotiate without Ukraine anyways. Shameful but it is what it is.
JJE
A memorandum is not a formal diplomatic treaty - nor did any party move to ratify it.
Relevant but moot point as any tertiary agreement was voided by the foreign financed, violent neo-fascist coup of an elected government, which violated constitutional neutrality.
Underworld
JJE
There is no lack of legitimacy.
It's not a problem.
Underworld
Putin's aim is to use "peace talks" to try to destabilize Ukraine with any means he can.
It's not going to work.
Underworld
JJE.
This is false. There was no coup.
JJE
Watched the interview. Appeared to be in the back of his Aurus limo while on the move.
The reporter is a senior one, as the article mentions.
Vladimir Vladimirovich means exactly what he said. This isn't some offhand chatter, but rather a serious issue that are a major obstacle to even thinking about commencing negotiations of any settlement, which realistically won't happen for months down the track.