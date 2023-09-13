Putin signals he expects long war in Ukraine; says Trump prosecution shows U.S. political system 'rotten'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday indicated he was bracing for a long war in Ukraine, saying that Kyiv could use any ceasefire to rearm and that Washington would continue to see Russia as an enemy no matter who won the 2024 U.S. election.
Speaking for several hours at an economic forum in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok, Putin said Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces had so far failed and the Ukrainian army had sustained heavy losses of 71,000 men in the attacks.
Only when Ukraine was exhausted when it came to men, equipment and ammunition would it talk peace, he said in reply to questions from a Russian television presenter acting as a moderator.
But he said Kyiv would use any cessation of hostilities "to replenish their resources and restore the combat capability of their armed forces."
Putin said many potential mediators had asked him if Russia was ready to stop fighting but said that Russia could hardly do so when it was facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
For there to be any chance of talks, said Putin, Ukraine would first have to cancel its self-imposed legal ban on peace talks and explain what it wanted.
"Then we shall see," Putin said.
Russia controls about 18% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea which it annexed in 2014, and a swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine which it seized after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year in what it called a special military operation.
The war has sown devastation across cities and the countryside, and killed or injured hundreds of thousands of combatants and civilians.
For several months, Ukraine has been battling to try to regain some of the lost territory and has retaken some villages but not yet made significant breakthroughs against heavily fortified Russian lines which are strewn with landmines.
Ukraine says it will not rest until every last Russian soldier is ejected from its land. The West says it wants to help Ukraine defeat Russia - an aim Kremlin officials say is an unrealistic pipe dream.
U.S. ELECTION
Putin said the prosecution in the United States of former President Donald Trump was politically motivated and demonstrated the "rottenness" of the U.S. political system.
“As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy,” Putin said.
“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world," he said.
During his four years in the White House, Trump repeatedly touted having good relations with Putin, while critics alleged he was submissive to the Russian leader.
Trump has claimed he could resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a matter of days, if he regains the presidency. He has not provided details of his potential approach.
“We hear that Mr. Trump says that he will solve pressing problems in a few days, including the Ukrainian crisis. Well, this cannot but bring happiness. This is good,” Putin said.
But the Kremlin chief said that no matter who won next year's U.S. election, he expected no change in Washington's policy towards Russia.
"The will be no fundamental changes in the Russian direction in U.S. foreign policy, no matter who is elected president," Putin said. "The U.S. authorities perceive Russia as an existential enemy."
Putin also defended his pivot towards Asia, which he said was accelerated by the war and the West's attempt to constrict the $2.1 trillion Russian economy.
Speaking ahead of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Putin said the West was trying to deter China from having close relations with Russia, but that such attempts had failed as ties with Beijing were at an unprecedented level.
The West's decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs and depleted uranium munitions was a crime, he said. Such supplies might prolong the war, he added, but they would not change its ultimate outcome.
He also criticized the West's decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 jets and any possible U.S. supply of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).
The Biden administration is close to approving the shipment of longer-range missiles packed with cluster bombs to Ukraine, Reuters reported this month.© Thomson Reuters 2023/Associated Press.
16 Comments
sakurasuki
He's correct about carnage.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/american-carnage-the-trump-era-begins/513971/
Mr Kipling
And Mr Putin is probably correct on both counts.
Yrral
Putin do not know about liberty equality and justice for all,so he should shut up about something he has no knowledge about,and stick to what he do best
EFD
Thats where the idiot of Mara-Lardo got that trick. Every accusation is a confession.
He got that one right because Russia is a fascist dictatorship with designs on changing the map in Europe by war. That’s why Russia is seen as an enemy and that’s why 3 new states have decided to join the world’s most successful self-defense collective.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well, yeah, it is going to be a long war. That is why Ukraine needs to sever that land bridge so it will be a long humiliating war for Russia in addition to being a costly one.
Yeah, what could Ukraine possibly want? Oh wait, there is a website for this:
https://war.ukraine.ua/faq/zelenskyys-10-point-peace-plan/
What does Russia want? It would probably just a page with the words "Ukraine Destroyed".
Boo hoo. Totally not like Russia's cluster bombs, white phosphorous, and thermobarics, and that is before we get to the actual war crimes committed daily.
Thuban
What a pointless loss of life.
Why send men and boys into a battle that they can not win?
There is no reason for these 71,000 fathers and sons to be missing from their families.
The people who argued for diplomacy and peace negotiations prior to the "great spring counter offensive" were correct.
Sadly they were silenced by the war mongering corporate media.
stormcrow
Putin and Trump and Kim Jong Un and Xi are all very ugly birds of the same feather.
Yrral
78 percent of people polled in Ukraine,say Zelensky is part of the corruption problem,not part of the corruption solution Google Zelensky Corruption Poll
EFD
It’ll be a long war right up until the Russian economy implodes, the DORK ammo fails, the Russian male population decides that they don’t want to die.
Then it will all be over rather quickly.
Haaa Nemui
Navalny would like a word.
dagon
The US and Russia are united by a history of polically motivated persecution.
The difference now is nationalist oligarchs like Putin and Trump try to portray themselves and their followers as the unique victims of corrupt international and intranational legal systems, a two-tier system.
It's an old fascist trick though.
Individualisticmindset
“Putin and Trump and Kim Jong Un and Xi are all very ugly birds of the same feather.”
You’ve got to be joking? Biden is far more in alignment with Putin, Kim Jong and Xi. Biden is literally using the corrupt DOJ to arrest his political rivals.
Putin is right the world sees what the Marxist dema are doing.
Trump 2024 baby!!!
Yrral
Navalny is a Facist,cut from the same cloth as Putin,you should do a background check, before support of Russian Facist
TaiwanIsNotChina
Because land is forever. If the Russians can believe this, so can the Ukrainians.
Individualisticmindset
“Russian Facist”
You people don’t even know what a facsist is! Haha you throw the term around like water. The Corrupt Biden administration is full of Marxist/facsist.
Two terms that are interchangeable!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Surprised you are not saying "Putin 2024" at this point.
Individualisticmindset
“Surprised you are not saying "Putin 2024" at this point.”
Oh brother!! I’m surprised you even wrote that! Oh wait no I’m it surprised because your a leftist commie! So go figure
Trump lives free in your head!
The only thing that’s good about what Bidens administration and DOJ are doing is it’s exposing just how corrupt they really are.
bass4funk
Well, for once I have to agree with Putin. Even he gets it, the guy is no fool.
Cards fan
What are you talking about? Biden and Congress are supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine. That means more dead Russian troops, and you think that's "in alignment" with Russia? Utter nonsense.
LoL really? Then what do you call advocating for the removal of Biden from office, despite no credible proof of wrongdoing?