Putin suggests temporary administration for Ukraine, Russian news agencies report

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine could be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections and the signature of key accords with the aim of reaching a settlement in the war, Russian news agencies reported early on Friday.
Putin, speaking in the northern port of Murmansk, also said he believed U.S. President Donald Trump, who has improved ties with Russia, sincerely wanted to end the more than three-year conflict.
He said Russia was steadily moving towards the achievement of its goals in the conflict.
Putin's comments on temporary administration appeared to address his long-held complaint that Ukraine's authorities are not a legitimate negotiating partner as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has remained in power beyond the end of his mandate in May 2024.
"In principle, of course, a temporary administration could be introduced in Ukraine under the auspices of the U.N, the United States, European countries and our partners," Putin was quoted as saying in talks with seamen at the port.
"This would be in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty."
He said Trump's efforts to proceed with direct talks with Russia - in contrast with his predecessor Joe Biden, who shunned contacts - showed the new president wanted peace.
"In my opinion, the newly elected president of the United States sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons," the agencies quoted him as saying.
Russia, Putin said, was in favor of "peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense".
"Throughout the entire line of military contact, our troops are holding the strategic initiative," he said. Russia, he said, was "persistently and confidently" moving towards achieving its goals.
Putin also said Russia was ready to cooperate with many countries, including North Korea, to help end the war in Ukraine. Western and Ukrainian sources say more than 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to bolster Russian troops in Moscow's western Kursk region, though Moscow has not confirmed this.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
8 Comments
TokyoLiving
Excellent strategy, Mister President Putin..
Most powerful man in the world..
https://i.imgflip.com/4kxpwk.png
Desert Tortoise
Effer is desperate to subvert an election. Still butthurt from the Orange Revolution rejection of his last poodle.
Underworld
Nope. Not going to happen.
And Putin can talk. What about holding free and fair elections in Russia? You know. Where you don't murder the opposition.
Mr Kipling
Well, he is not wrong on this.
アーメド
He went from 'I don't want Ukraine to join NATO' to 'I want to appoint a puppet in Ukraine'
Lol is he really complaining that Zelensky has been in power for too long? How delusional is he? This coming from a guy who kills anyone who speak out against him.
And here are some gems from this article:
Russia, Putin said, was in favor of "peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense".
As long as it is on someone else's expense.
persistently and confidently" moving towards achieving its goals.
Master strategist at it again. 3 day operation wasn't it? It's been 3+ yrs.
Putin also said Russia was ready to cooperate with many countries, including North Korea to help end the war in Ukraine
Ah yes, NK the bastion of peace. All is sorted now.
stormcrow
Putin wants to hog-tie Ukraine, brand it and castrate it, all while Trump holds Ukraine down. Disgraceful.
アーメド
@Mr Kipling.
Lol. You must be the type of person who takes 3 days to print a piece of paper and think 'I persistently and confidently moved towards my goal'
isabelle
Putin conveniently ignores the fact that elections are currently impossible due to his brutal invasion.
Per the Ukrainian constitution, elections are suspended whilst martial law is in place. This is -- despite what our Kremlin automatons will say -- not because "Zelenskyy is a dictator," but something that often happens elsewhere, such as the UK during WWII.
If Putin would really like to move along the political process in Ukraine, he should withdraw his invading hordes. Then, martial law would be lifted and elections could proceed as normal.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
"Throughout the entire line of military contact, our troops are holding the strategic initiative," he said. Russia, he said, was "persistently and confidently" moving towards achieving its goals.
Well they are using civilian vehicles these days to ferry troops. And horses and mules. Troops on crutches on the front lines.
Yeah, going super well for Russia these days.
wallace
North Korea sent another 4,000 troops making the total number 15,000.
R B Quinn
The convicted felon and former Insurrectionist-in-Chief is partially responsible for the Russian attack on Ukraine … he denigrated NATO and attempted to strong arm President Zelenskyy to dig dirt on candidate Joe Biden.
The Trumpian administration is full of Faux News talking heads, election results deniers, insurrectionist, and Kremlin sympathizers.
geronimo2006
That is a lie and has been part of Russian propaganda since the start of the conflict. Zelenskyy has far more legitimacy than Putin, and currently holds high levels of support as shown by independent polls. Russia on the hand holds sham elections and Putin eliminates opposition figures. This is a ploy by Putin to sidestep the leadership of Ukraine and weaken US support for it.
No. They are not advancing. And in some some areas they are being pushed back. Their 3-day SMO has been a massive failure, and they have lost so much equipment they no longer have offensive capability forcing them to rely on North Korea for men and material and donkeys for logistics on the battlefield. They are not winning.
This is where Putin has had huge success. Trump and those around him repeat Russian propaganda and take on those views thereby supporting Russia's aims. And I think Putin will succeed if he can convince Trump it is in his own political interests to force an unjust peace on Ukraine (read into the quote). In the face of growing European unity and support for Ukraine I'm not sure this ploy will work, but it could fracture NATO which is also one of Russia's aims.